Civmec : Minutes of AGM

11/29/2021 | 04:10am EST


CIVMEC LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201011837H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held by way of electronic means on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

PRESENT

Directors

:

Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald (Executive Chairman)

:

Mr Patrick John Tallon (Chief Executive Officer)

:

Mr Kevin James Deery (Chief Operating Officer/Acting Chief

:

Financial Officer)

BY LIVE WEBCAST

Directors

:

Mr Chong Teck Sin (Lead Independent Director)

:

Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Independent Director)

Mr Douglas Owen Chester (Independent Director)

Company Secretary

:

Ms Chan Lai Yin

Shareholders

:

Attendance by live webcast

________________________________________________________________________

WELCOME BY CHAIRMAN

The Chairman, Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald welcomed shareholders or members to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") of the Company held via live webcast due to the COVID-19 measures and additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings for SGX listed companies.

The Chairman introduced the Directors seated with him at the meeting room. He further introduced the independent directors who attended the meeting via live webcast.

The Chairman informed that the Company Secretary also attended the meeting via live webcast.

The Chairman thanked shareholders or members who had pre-registered and attended the AGM held by live webcast or audio dial-in only for observation of the AGM proceedings conducted by electronic means.

The Chairman acknowledged the shareholders or members were present at the AGM by electronic means.

QUORUM

As the quorum was present, the Chairman declared the AGM open.

NOTICE

The Notice of AGM dated 14 October 2021, which had been circulated to the shareholders together with the Annual Report for the requisite statutory period, was taken as read.

VOTING BY POLL

The Chairman exercised his right as the Chairman of the Meeting and demanded for all resolutions tabled at the Meeting be voted by way of poll.

With reference to the SGX announcement released earlier, shareholders could not vote





CIVMEC Limited

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2021

through live webcast but they could exercise their voting rights by appointing the Chairman as proxy. As shareholders have appointed the Chairman as proxy, he has voted in accordance with the respective instructions of shareholders to vote for or against or abstain from voting on all resolutions tabled at the AGM.

The Chairman informed that the Company had appointed Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM. Votes of valid proxy forms received by the Company as at

2.30 pm on 26 October 2021 have been counted by the poll counting agent and verified by the Scrutineer. Tabulated results would be declared at the AGM.

QUESTIONS BY SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders were not able to ask questions live during the AGM but may submit questions in advance before 26 October 2021. The Company had on 27 October 2021 published on the SGXNET and ASX the Company's response to questions submitted in advance by shareholders. There was no further question submitted by shareholders until the AGM.

The Chairman informed that he would propose all resolutions tabled at the AGM. Results of the poll voting of the resolutions would be released in the announcement after the AGM.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITORS' REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 1:

"That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the Directors' Statement and Auditors' Reports be hereby received and adopted."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 1:

For

Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the

%

100.00

financial year ended 30 June 2021

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 1 carried.

2. PAYMENT OF A TAX EXEMPT (FOREIGN SOURCED) FINAL DIVIDEND

The Chairman informed the members that the proposed final dividend, if approved, would be paid on 17 December 2021 to members registered in the Register of Members at the close of business on 7 December 2021.

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 2:

"That the payment of a tax exempt (foreign sourced) Final Dividend of 1.0 Australian cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 be approved."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 2:

For

Payment of a tax exempt (foreign sourced) Final Dividend of

%

100.00

1.0 Australian cents per ordinary share for the financial year

ended 30 June 2021

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 2 carried.





CIVMEC Limited

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2021

3. PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2022 The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 3:

"That the payment of Directors' fees of S$257,000 for the financial year ending 30 June 2022, to be paid quarterly in arrears."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 3:

For

Payment of Directors' fees for the financial year ending 30

%

94.09

June 2022, to be paid quarterly in arrears

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 3 carried.

4. RE-ELECTION OF MR JAMES FINBARR FITZGERALD AS A DIRECTOR

The Chairman informed the Meeting that in accordance with Regulation 118 of the Company's Constitution and for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 14.5, all Directors of the Company would retire at the Meeting and being eligible, had offered themselves for re-election.

The Chairman further informed that as Resolution 4 involved his re-election as a Director of the Company, he passed the chair of the AGM to Mr Patrick John Tallon to deal with Resolution 4.

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 4:

"That Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 4:

For

Re-elect Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald as a Director

%

100.00

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 4 carried.

Mr Patrick John Tallon handed over the chair back to Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald who continues as the Chairman of the AGM.

5. RE-ELECTION OF MR PATRICK JOHN TALLON AS A DIRECTOR

The Chairman proceeded to the next item on the Agenda on the re-election of Mr Patrick John Tallon as a Director of the Company.

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 5 as follow:

"That Mr Patrick John Tallon be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:





CIVMEC Limited

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2021

Ordinary Resolution 5:

For

Re-elect Mr Patrick John Tallon as a Director

%

100.00

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 5 carried.

6. RE-ELECTION OF MR KEVIN JAMES DEERY AS A DIRECTOR The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 6 as follow:

"That Mr Kevin James Deery be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 6:

For

Re-elect Mr Kevin James Deery as a Director

%

100.00

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 6 carried.

7. RE-ELECTION OF MR CHONG TECK SIN AS A DIRECTOR AND HIS CONTINUED APPOINTMENT AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to Regulation 118 of the Company's Constitution and the continued appointment of the Independent Directors by all shareholders under Rule 210(5)(d)(iii)(A) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual which will take effect from 1 January 2022. Due to this Rule all Independent Directors who have been with the Company for more than 9 years will cease to be regarded as independent on this date unless the two-tier voting passes under Resolutions 7 to 9 (First Tier) and Resolutions 14 to 16 (Second Tier).

If the First Tier is passed, the Independent Director shall continue to be designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company up to 31 December 2021. If Second Tier is not passed the Independent Director thereafter be re-designated as a Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director as of 1 January 2022.

Mr Chong Teck Sin shall continue to be designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company up to 31 December 2021 if Resolution 7 is passed.

Upon re-election as a Director of the Company, Mr Chong will remain as the Chairman of Audit and Risks & Conflicts Committees and a member of Nominating and Remuneration Committees up to 31 December 2021, unless Resolution 14 is also passed.

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 7 as follow:

"That Mr Chong Teck Sin be re-elected as a Director of the Company and his continued appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 7:

For

Re-elect Mr Chong Teck Sin as a Director and his continued

%

99.21

appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the

Company.





CIVMEC Limited

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2021

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 7 carried.

8. RE-ELECTION OF MR WONG FOOK CHOY SUNNY AS A DIRECTOR AND HIS CONTINUED APPOINTMENT AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

If Resolution 8 is passed, Mr Wong Fook Choy shall continue to be designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company up to 31 December 2021.

Upon re-election as a Director of the Company, Mr Wong will remain as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of Nominating, Audit, Risks & Conflicts Committees up to 31 December 2021, unless Resolution 15 is also passed.

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 8 as follow:

"That Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny be re-elected as a Director of the Company and his continued appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 8:

For

Re-elect Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny as a Director and his

%

99.21

continued appointment as an Independent Non-Executive

Director of the Company.

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 8 carried.

9. RE-ELECTION OF MR DOUGLAS OWEN CHESTER AS A DIRECTOR

If Resolution 9 is passed, Mr Douglas Owen Chester shall continue to be designated as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company up to 31 December 2021.

Upon re-election as a Director of the Company, Mr Owen will remain as the Chairman of Nominating Committee and a member of Audit, Risks & Conflicts and Remuneration Committees up to 31 December 2021, unless Resolution 16 is also passed.

The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 9 as follow:

"That Mr Douglas Owen Chester be re-elected as a Director of the Company and his continued appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company."

The Chairman read the results of the poll:

Ordinary Resolution 9:

For

Re-elect Mr Douglas Owen Chester as a Director and his

%

99.11

continued appointment as an Independent Non-Executive

Director of the Company.

Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 9 carried.





Disclaimer

Civmec Limited published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
