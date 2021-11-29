Civmec : Minutes of AGM

CIVMEC Limited
Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 29 October 2021
through live webcast but they could exercise their voting rights by appointing the Chairman as proxy. As shareholders have appointed the Chairman as proxy, he has voted in accordance with the respective instructions of shareholders to vote for or against or abstain from voting on all resolutions tabled at the AGM.
The Chairman informed that the Company had appointed Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM. Votes of valid proxy forms received by the Company as at
2.30 pm on 26 October 2021 have been counted by the poll counting agent and verified by the Scrutineer. Tabulated results would be declared at the AGM.
QUESTIONS BY SHAREHOLDERS
Shareholders were not able to ask questions live during the AGM but may submit questions in advance before 26 October 2021. The Company had on 27 October 2021 published on the SGXNET and ASX the Company's response to questions submitted in advance by shareholders. There was no further question submitted by shareholders until the AGM.
The Chairman informed that he would propose all resolutions tabled at the AGM. Results of the poll voting of the resolutions would be released in the announcement after the AGM.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
1. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITORS' REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 1:
"That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 together with the Directors' Statement and Auditors' Reports be hereby received and adopted."
The Chairman read the results of the poll:
|
Ordinary Resolution 1:
|
For
|
Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the
|
%
|
100.00
|
financial year ended 30 June 2021
|
Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 1 carried.
2. PAYMENT OF A TAX EXEMPT (FOREIGN SOURCED) FINAL DIVIDEND
The Chairman informed the members that the proposed final dividend, if approved, would be paid on 17 December 2021 to members registered in the Register of Members at the close of business on 7 December 2021.
The Chairman proposed the motion for Resolution 2:
"That the payment of a tax exempt (foreign sourced) Final Dividend of 1.0 Australian cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 be approved."
The Chairman read the results of the poll:
|
Ordinary Resolution 2:
|
For
|
Payment of a tax exempt (foreign sourced) Final Dividend of
|
%
|
100.00
|
1.0 Australian cents per ordinary share for the financial year
|
|
ended 30 June 2021
|
Based on the results of the poll, the Chairman declared Ordinary Resolution 2 carried.