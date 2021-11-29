Civmec : Minutes of AGM

For personal use only

CIVMEC LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201011837H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(the "Company")

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held by way of electronic means on Friday, 29 October 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

PRESENT Directors : Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald (Executive Chairman) : Mr Patrick John Tallon (Chief Executive Officer) : Mr Kevin James Deery (Chief Operating Officer/Acting Chief : Financial Officer) BY LIVE WEBCAST Directors : Mr Chong Teck Sin (Lead Independent Director) : Mr Wong Fook Choy Sunny (Independent Director) Mr Douglas Owen Chester (Independent Director) Company Secretary : Ms Chan Lai Yin Shareholders : Attendance by live webcast

________________________________________________________________________

WELCOME BY CHAIRMAN

The Chairman, Mr James Finbarr Fitzgerald welcomed shareholders or members to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") of the Company held via live webcast due to the COVID-19 measures and additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings for SGX listed companies.

The Chairman introduced the Directors seated with him at the meeting room. He further introduced the independent directors who attended the meeting via live webcast.

The Chairman informed that the Company Secretary also attended the meeting via live webcast.

The Chairman thanked shareholders or members who had pre-registered and attended the AGM held by live webcast or audio dial-in only for observation of the AGM proceedings conducted by electronic means.

The Chairman acknowledged the shareholders or members were present at the AGM by electronic means.

QUORUM

As the quorum was present, the Chairman declared the AGM open.

NOTICE

The Notice of AGM dated 14 October 2021, which had been circulated to the shareholders together with the Annual Report for the requisite statutory period, was taken as read.

VOTING BY POLL

The Chairman exercised his right as the Chairman of the Meeting and demanded for all resolutions tabled at the Meeting be voted by way of poll.

With reference to the SGX announcement released earlier, shareholders could not vote

Page 1 of 10