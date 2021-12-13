General Announcement::FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON ANNOUNCEMENT OF 9TH DECEMBER 2021

CIVMEC LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 201011837H)

Further Clarification on announcement of 9th December

2021

PERTH, SINGAPORE 14th December 2021 - Civmec Limited ("Civmec" or the "Company") refers to the announcement of 9th December 2021 titled 'Civmec's Order Book Exceeds A$1.15b with New Projects' and subsequent clarification of 13th December 2021.

The Company confirms that it does not consider the contracts described in that announcement to be material as described in ASX Listing Rule 3.1, since they do not result in earnings for the company being materially different from market expectations.

This announcement is authorised for release to the SGX and ASX by Civmec's Board of Directors.

About Civmec Limited

Civmec is an integrated, multi-disciplinary construction and engineering services provider to the Oil & Gas, Metals & Minerals, Infrastructure and Marine & Defence sectors. Headquartered in Henderson, Western Australia, Civmec has regional offices in Newcastle (New South Wales, Australia), Gladstone (Queensland, Australia), and Port Hedland (Western Australia). The company is listed on the SGX (Singapore) and the ASX (Australia). Its core capabilities include heavy engineering, shipbuilding, modularisation, SMP (structural, mechanical, piping), EIC (electrical, instrumentation and control), precast concrete, site civil works, industrial insulation, maintenance, surface treatment, refractory and access solutions.

