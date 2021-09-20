Log in
Summary

Hardman & Co Research : Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Strategic collaboration with SGSC

09/20/2021 | 10:46am EDT
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Cizzle Biotechnology (CIZ): Strategic collaboration with SGSC 20-Sep-2021 / 15:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: Strategic collaboration with SGSC

Cizzle Biotechnology (Cizzle), focused on cancer diagnostics, was spun out of the University of York to exploit the biomarker, variant CIZ1b, for early detection of different forms of lung cancer. There is high medical need for a simple blood test, to be used alongside a positive chest scan, that allows early detection of lung cancer. This should result in a significant reduction in the number of false positives, reduce the number of scans and improve patient outcomes. As part of its portfolio expansion and to increase the number of income streams, Cizzle has signed a commercial and royalty deal with respect to a clinical asset, known as AZD1656.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strategic-collaboration-with-sgsc/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

