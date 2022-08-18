CJ Cheiljedang : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place
Date & Time
2022-08-19
09:00
Place
Seoul
2. Target Audience
Major domestic and overseas institutional investors
3. Purpose of IR
To introduce the company and enhance the investors' understanding on its main business activities
4. Method of IR
Samsung Global Investors Conference 2022
5. Sponsoring Institutions
Samsung Securities
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
Q&A session after explaining on main business activities and reviewing 2Q 2022 earnings results
7. Decision Date
2022-08-18
8. IR Material
Publication Date
2022-08-19
Website
http://www.cj.co.kr
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
-Second Quarter's Earnings Release material will be used in this IR event.(www.cj.co.kr > about > Investor Relations > IR Activities and Data > Performance data)
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
2022-07-21 Organization of Investor Relations Event
Disclaimer
