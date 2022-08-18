Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A097950   KR7097950000

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION

(A097950)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
417000.00 KRW   -0.36%
03:14aCJ CHEILJEDANG : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
08/08CJ Cheiljedang's Net Profit Slips 3.4% in Q2; Shares Jump 6%
MT
08/01South Korea's CJ says no to sale of Brazil soy crusher, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CJ Cheiljedang : Organization of Investor Relations Event

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-08-19 09:00
Place Seoul
2. Target Audience Major domestic and overseas institutional investors
3. Purpose of IR To introduce the company and enhance the investors' understanding on its main business activities
4. Method of IR Samsung Global Investors Conference 2022
5. Sponsoring Institutions Samsung Securities
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered Q&A session after explaining on main business activities and reviewing 2Q 2022 earnings results
7. Decision Date 2022-08-18
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-08-19
Website http://www.cj.co.kr
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions -Second Quarter's Earnings Release material will be used in this IR event.(www.cj.co.kr > about > Investor Relations > IR Activities and Data > Performance data)
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one 2022-07-21 Organization of Investor Relations Event

Disclaimer

CJ Cheiljedang Corporation published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION
03:14aCJ CHEILJEDANG : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
08/08CJ Cheiljedang's Net Profit Slips 3.4% in Q2; Shares Jump 6%
MT
08/01South Korea's CJ says no to sale of Brazil soy crusher, sources say
RE
08/01CJ CHEILJEDANG : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
07/14CJ CHEILJEDANG : 2021 Sustainability Report Download
PU
05/10Exclusive-South Korea's CJ CheilJedang puts Brazil soy crusher CJ Selecta up for sale, ..
RE
05/09CJ Cheiljedang's Net Profit Rises 13.3% in Q1; Shares Jump 3%
MT
05/09TRANSCRIPT : CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/06South Korean Food Companies Fight Chinese Imitators
AQ
05/02CJ CHEILJEDANG : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 29 407 B 22,3 B 22,3 B
Net income 2022 761 B 0,58 B 0,58 B
Net Debt 2022 7 699 B 5,85 B 5,85 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 6 362 B 4 834 M 4 834 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 8 058
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CJ Cheiljedang Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 417 000,00 KRW
Average target price 551 333,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Shik Son Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shin-Ho Kang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Hwan Shin Managing Director & Head-Finance
Gi-Mun Gang Managing Director, Head-Global R & D
Jae-Ho Jang MD, Head-Research & Development Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION7.61%4 834
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.59%334 540
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.21%90 403
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY27.76%48 533
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.41%47 584
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.13%47 294