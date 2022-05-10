Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
  News
  Summary
    A097950   KR7097950000

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION

(A097950)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-08
377500.00 KRW   -1.44%
10:33aExclusive-South Korea's CJ CheilJedang puts Brazil soy crusher CJ Selecta up for sale, sources say
RE
05/09CJ Cheiljedang's Net Profit Rises 13.3% in Q1; Shares Jump 3%
MT
05/06South Korean Food Companies Fight Chinese Imitators
AQ
Exclusive-South Korea's CJ CheilJedang puts Brazil soy crusher CJ Selecta up for sale, sources say

05/10/2022 | 10:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Soybean plantation is seen in Rio Verde

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The South Korean owner of Brazilian soy processor CJ Selecta has put the company up for sale, drawing interest from large international grain traders, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

U.S. companies Cargill Inc and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co are among two dozen firms that have sought information about CJ Selecta from its advisors, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the process.

Buying CJ Selecta, the world's largest producer of soy protein concentrate used as animal feed, would help grain merchants doing business in Brazil add higher margin processed products to their portfolio. The company also makes soyoil, organic fertilizer and ethanol in Minas Gerais state.

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of soybeans.

The seller is South Korea's conglomerate CJ CheilJedang, which declined to comment.

In a regulatory filing on April 26, CJ CheilJedang said it was reviewing various strategic options for CJ Selecta, without elaborating. It said it would issue another statement whenever a decision was made, "or within the next three months."

Cargill declined to comment. ADM did not reply to emails seeking comment.

One of the sources said Morgan Stanley and PWC are advising CJ CheilJedang, adding that talks are being held in New York and have lasted several months.

Some 24 companies showed an interest in CJ Selecta, which has projected annual sales of between $700 million and $800 million, according to one source.

There were a least four non-binding bids as the process advanced, said one source. Another said there is no confirmation about any deal being signed.

Morgan Stanley did not reply to a comment request.

PWC declined to comment.

CJ Selecta belongs to a CJ CheilJedang unit called CJ Bio Division, which is keen on investing in the production of protein for human consumption over the next 20 years, one source said.

Because CJ Selecta mainly focuses on protein used as animal feed, the Koreans are considering the sale, one person said.

In 2017, CJ CheilJedang acquired a 90% stake in the Brazilian soy crusher, paying 360 billion won ($282.50 million).

Two years later it bought the remainder 10% stake.

($1 = 1,274.3200 won)

(Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Caroline Stauffer, Alexandra Hudson)

By Ana Mano


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 2.50% 86.31 Delayed Quote.24.81%
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION -1.44% 377500 End-of-day quote.-2.58%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.13% 5.423 Delayed Quote.-15.69%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -1.53% 19.3 Real-time Quote.3.93%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.30% 80.84 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.66% 633.5477 Real-time Quote.18.37%
SELECTA BIOSCIENCES, INC. 12.83% 0.8697 Delayed Quote.-76.17%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.91% 411.1 End-of-day quote.2.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 27 907 B 21,8 B 21,8 B
Net income 2022 720 B 0,56 B 0,56 B
Net Debt 2022 7 116 B 5,57 B 5,57 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 6 135 B 4 802 M 4 802 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 058
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CJ Cheiljedang Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 377 500,00 KRW
Average target price 533 571,43 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyung-Shik Son Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shin-Ho Kang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Hwan Shin Managing Director & Head-Finance
Gi-Mun Gang Managing Director, Head-Global R & D
Jae-Ho Jang MD, Head-Research & Development Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION-2.58%4 520
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.54%334 034
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.05%91 726
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY23.09%54 086
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.81%47 470
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.37%45 891