CJ ENM : Decision on Paid-in Capital Increase(Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management Matters of Subsidiary Company)
02/17/2022 | 11:41pm EST
Subsidiary Company
Tving Co., Ltd
Report of Material Management Matters
1. Class and Number of New Shares
Common Stock(shr.)
382,513
Different Classes of Stock(shr.)
-
2. Par value of Share (KRW)
5,000
3. No. of outstanding Shares before Increase of Capital Stock
Common Stock(shr.)
2,041,089
Different Classes of Stock(shr.)
-
4. Use of Funds Raised
For Facilities Investment(KRW)
-
For Business acquisition(KRW)
-
For Operating Capital (KRW)
249,999,786,436
For Repayment of Debt(KRW)
-
For Acquisition of Securities of Other Corporation(KRW)
-
For Other Purpose(KRW)
-
5. Method of Capital Increase
allotment to third parties
[Allotment to the 3rd Party]
6. Issuing Price of New Shares
Common Stock(KRW)
653,572
Different Classes of Stock(KRW)
-
7. Discount or Premium Ratio to the Standard Price of Share(%)
-
8. Basis on Articles of Association
Article 15 section 2 of Article of Incorporation
9. Date for Payment of Subscription money
2022-02-25
10. Record Date of Dividend Payout
2022-01-01
11. Scheduled Delivery Date of New Share Certificates
-
12. Concerning Investment
- Investment in Kind
no
- Unlisted Stocks among Investment in Kind
no
- Price of Shares Scheduled to Pay for Investment in Kind
Price of Investment in Kind(KRW)
-
Ratio to Total Assets of the Latest Fiscal Year(%)
-
- Nmber of Shares Scheduled to Pay
382,513
13. Date of Board Resolution(Decision Date)
2022-02-18
- Attendance of Outside Directors
Present(No.)
-
Absent(No.)
-
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee)
Absent
14. Subject to Filing of Securities Registration Statement
No
15. Reason for Exemption of Filing of Securities Registration Statement
- The issuing company is an unlisted corporation and is not subject to submission of The Securities Registration Statement.
16. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission
Yes
17. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- CJ ENM's Board of Directors has approved the Shareholders' Agreement with Media Growth Capital No.1 Co., LTD. on February, 18. 2022.
- Subsidiary company, Tving Co., Ltd's total number of shares issued to be 2,983,602 shares after a conversion of convertible bonds issued back in Jan. 29th 2021 (FV KRW 14,000,000,000).
- [Details Of Subsidiary Company] mentioned subsidiary's total asset and parent company's total consolidated asset reflect end-FY2020's financial status.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
[Basis on Articles of Association, Purpose, etc]
Basis
Purpose
In accordance of article 15 section 2 of Article of Incorporation
Issuer is within its major shareholders' rights to issue 3rd party rights offering as means to acquire/gain assets(tangible/intangible) which can enhance/improve company's financials/productivity via resolution of board of directors
Strengthen competitiveness of the OTT platform and enhance original content of Tving Co., Ltd.
[Details of Allotment to the 3rd Party]
Object
Relationship to Company or the Largest Shareholder
Reason for Selection
Details of Trading & Plan within 6Months before and after Decision on Capital Increase
Number of Shares Allotted
Remarks
Media Growth Capital No.1 Co., LTD.
Others
Financial Investor
-
382,513
-
[Details Of Subsidiary Company]
Name of Subsidiary Company
Tving Co., Ltd
Name of English
Tving Co., Ltd
- Representative
Ji-Eul Yang
- Main Business
Content distribution and platform service
- Major Subsidiary Company
No
Total Asset of Subsidiary Company(KRW)
31,119,375,860
Consolidated Total Asset of Dominant Company(KRW)
6,279,917,456,928
Ratio to Consolidated Total Asset of Dominant Company(%)
