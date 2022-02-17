Log in
    A035760   KR7035760008

CJ ENM CO., LTD.

(A035760)
CJ ENM : Decision on Paid-in Capital Increase(Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management Matters of Subsidiary Company)

02/17/2022 | 11:41pm EST
Decision on Paid-in Capital Increase(Voluntary Disclosure)(Material Management Matters of Subsidiary Company)
Subsidiary Company Tving Co., Ltd Report of Material Management Matters
1. Class and Number of New Shares Common Stock(shr.) 382,513
Different Classes of Stock(shr.) -
2. Par value of Share (KRW) 5,000
3. No. of outstanding Shares before Increase of Capital Stock Common Stock(shr.) 2,041,089
Different Classes of Stock(shr.) -
4. Use of Funds Raised For Facilities Investment(KRW) -
For Business acquisition(KRW) -
For Operating Capital (KRW) 249,999,786,436
For Repayment of Debt(KRW) -
For Acquisition of Securities of Other Corporation(KRW) -
For Other Purpose(KRW) -
5. Method of Capital Increase allotment to third parties
[Allotment to the 3rd Party]
6. Issuing Price of New Shares Common Stock(KRW) 653,572
Different Classes of Stock(KRW) -
7. Discount or Premium Ratio to the Standard Price of Share(%) -
8. Basis on Articles of Association Article 15 section 2 of Article of Incorporation
9. Date for Payment of Subscription money 2022-02-25
10. Record Date of Dividend Payout 2022-01-01
11. Scheduled Delivery Date of New Share Certificates -
12. Concerning Investment
- Investment in Kind no
- Unlisted Stocks among Investment in Kind no
- Price of Shares Scheduled to Pay for Investment in Kind Price of Investment in Kind(KRW) -
Ratio to Total Assets of the Latest Fiscal Year(%) -
- Nmber of Shares Scheduled to Pay 382,513
13. Date of Board Resolution(Decision Date) 2022-02-18
- Attendance of Outside Directors Present(No.) -
Absent(No.) -
- Attendance of Auditors(members of Audit Committee) Absent
14. Subject to Filing of Securities Registration Statement No
15. Reason for Exemption of Filing of Securities Registration Statement - The issuing company is an unlisted corporation and is not subject to submission of The Securities Registration Statement.
16. Subject to reporting to the Fair Trade Commission Yes
17. Other references useful for making investment decisions - CJ ENM's Board of Directors has approved the Shareholders' Agreement with Media Growth Capital No.1 Co., LTD. on February, 18. 2022.
- Subsidiary company, Tving Co., Ltd's total number of shares issued to be 2,983,602 shares after a conversion of convertible bonds issued back in Jan. 29th 2021 (FV KRW 14,000,000,000).
- [Details Of Subsidiary Company] mentioned subsidiary's total asset and parent company's total consolidated asset reflect end-FY2020's financial status.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -
[Basis on Articles of Association, Purpose, etc]
Basis Purpose
In accordance of article 15 section 2 of Article of Incorporation
Issuer is within its major shareholders' rights to issue 3rd party rights offering as means to acquire/gain assets(tangible/intangible) which can enhance/improve company's financials/productivity via resolution of board of directors 		Strengthen competitiveness of the OTT platform and enhance original content of Tving Co., Ltd.
[Details of Allotment to the 3rd Party]
Object Relationship to Company or the Largest Shareholder Reason for Selection Details of Trading & Plan within 6Months before and after Decision on Capital Increase Number of Shares Allotted Remarks
Media Growth Capital No.1 Co., LTD. Others Financial Investor - 382,513 -
[Details Of Subsidiary Company]
Name of Subsidiary Company Tving Co., Ltd Name of English Tving Co., Ltd
- Representative Ji-Eul Yang
- Main Business Content distribution and platform service
- Major Subsidiary Company No
Total Asset of Subsidiary Company(KRW) 31,119,375,860
Consolidated Total Asset of Dominant Company(KRW) 6,279,917,456,928
Ratio to Consolidated Total Asset of Dominant Company(%) 0.50

Disclaimer

CJ ENM Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 04:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
