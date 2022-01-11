Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. CJ ENM CO., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A035760   KR7035760008

CJ ENM CO., LTD.

(A035760)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CJ ENM : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
1. Company Name CJ ENM
2. Fiscal Year From 2021-10-01
To 2021-12-31
3. Scheduled Disclosure Date 2022-02-10
4. Other references concerning investment decisions 1. In pursuit of fair and balanced communication, Quiet Period starts on January 11, 2022 and lasts until February 9, 2022. The IR meetings will resume on February 10, 2022.

2. The Earnings Release Conference Call (KOR-ENG consecutive interpretation) is scheduled at 4:00PM (KST), with a Live Webcast and the IR material which are available on our website(www.cjenm.com).

3. The financial results will be consolidated earnings reported in accordance with K-IFRS as adopted by the Korean Accounting Standards Board, and are preliminary and therefore subject to change based on the external audit.

4. The above disclosure date may change depending upon the company's state of affairs.

Disclaimer

CJ ENM Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CJ ENM CO., LTD.
02:08aCJ ENM : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
PU
2021ViacomCBS teams up with 'Parasite' distributor to make Paramount+ Asia debut
RE
2021CJ ENM Buys 80% Stake in Endeavor's Production Division Endeavor Content
MT
2021Endeavor Group's Higher Full-Year Outlook Reflects Strength at UFC, Reopening Trends, R..
MT
2021Endeavor Group to Sell Controlling Stake in Scripted Content Unit to South Korea's CJ E..
MT
2021NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2021Communications Services Down On Growth Doubts -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
2021CJ ENM CO., Ltd. entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 80% stake in scripted bus..
CI
2021Endeavor Reportedly Near Deal to Sell Majority Stake in Content Business
CI
2021Tving Co.,Ltd announced that it expects to receive KRW 149.999954456 billion in funding..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 574 B 2,99 B 2,99 B
Net income 2021 203 B 0,17 B 0,17 B
Net Debt 2021 524 B 0,44 B 0,44 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 2 711 B 2 261 M 2 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CJ ENM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CJ ENM CO., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CJ ENM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 130 800,00 KRW
Average target price 218 777,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Min-Hoe Huh Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Min-Ho Heo Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Jae-Min Baek Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hee-Young Yang MD & Head-Information Technology Strategy
Hyeong-Jin Jeong Managing Director & Head-IP Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CJ ENM CO., LTD.-5.76%2 261
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY1.90%286 881
COMCAST CORPORATION0.38%228 675
VIACOMCBS INC.15.67%23 055
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-3.21%16 273
FORMULA ONE GROUP-0.87%14 392