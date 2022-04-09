"A new symphony and I am the conductor," says HK leadership candidate

* John Lee, sanctioned by U.S., plans to run in May election
HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's former No. 2
official John Lee, who will run in a leadership election in May,
said on Saturday he plans a new chapter for the global financial
hub that has been wracked by unprecedented upheaval with
pro-democracy protests and COVID-19.
Lee, 64, resigned on Wednesday to run to replace Chief
Executive Carrie Lam, whose five-year term ends on June 30. Lam
oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in Hong Kong history
with pro-democracy demonstrations and coronavirus.
"This will be a new symphony and I am the conductor," Lee,
who was the city's security chief during anti-government
protests in 2019, told a press conference.
"Together, we will play a more splendid new piece for Hong
Kong."
Fleshing out his policy platform, Lee said loyalty to the
central government was a priority for any chief executive and
part of his platform included accelerating plans to resolve the
city's chronic housing shortage.
Hong Kong media reports said this week that Beijing
officials want Lee to be the only candidate, and will not give
the green light to others to stand against him.
Lee said he welcomed any other leadership contenders.
The city's four biggest property tycoons, including CK
Asset's Victor Li, son of billionaire Li Ka-shing,
said in separate statements this week that Lee was a suitable
candidate to lead Hong Kong to stability.
The show of support, from some of the city's most powerful
property tycoons, came before Lee officially announced his bid
to run for leader, signaling the move had already been approved
and received tacit approval from some Hong Kong business people.
Lee is the first person to announce a bid for the global
financial center's top post since the nomination period opened
on Sunday.
Other possible contenders mentioned in media include the
city's financial secretary, Paul Chan, as well as former leader
Leung Chun-ying. None has announced a bid.
Lee, a former career police officer, is widely expected to
prioritize security issues if he gets the top job, having
previously urged new legislation to fully implement a sweeping
national security law Beijing imposed on the city in 2020.
He has also warned about lingering underground "terrorist"
and independence movements.
The former deputy commissioner of police was sanctioned by
the United States, along with other Hong Kong and Chinese
officials, for what Washington described as their role in
curbing Hong Kong's freedoms under the security law.
Hong Kong and Chinese authorities deny individual rights are
being eroded and say the security legislation was needed to
restore stability after prolonged unrest in 2019.
Last year, as Hong Kong's security chief, Lee sent letters
to media tycoon Jimmy Lai and branches of HSBC and Citibank
threatening up to seven years' jail for any dealings with the
billionaire's accounts in the city, according to documents seen
by Reuters.
Lam appointed Lee from heading security policy to Chief
Secretary in June 2021, broadening his government experience and
responsibilities. He continued to take a hawkish stance on
security issues in his new role.
Under fresh demands by Beijing that only "patriots" be
allowed to run Hong Kong, Lee led efforts to screen the
candidates to legislature elections last December.
Writing on a blog ahead of the poll, Lee said that
"destructive" foreign agents were deliberately trying to
obstruct the poll.
He also publicly rejected foreign media criticism of the
election and Hong Kong's security crackdown, writing letters to
the Wall Street Journal, the Economist and Bloomberg news.
"If anything was 'rigged', it was the deliberately distorted
image of Hong Kong that has been manipulated from the dark side
of one's personal internal bias," Lee wrote in a letter to the
Economist dated Jan. 11 and posted on a city government website.
