CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1113)
CK Asset : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - US$300,000,000 3.80 PER CENT. GUARANTEED SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES BY PANTHER VENTURES LIMITED

09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein and the guarantee of the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or, if applicable, delivered in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the Securities will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

PANTHER VENTURES LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in the British Virgin Islands)

(the Issuer)

US$300,000,000 3.80 per cent. Guaranteed Senior Perpetual Capital Securities

(Stock Code: 40378)

(the Securities)

guaranteed by

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

長江實業集團有限公司

(An exempted company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands) (Stock Code: 1113)

(the Guarantor)

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

BofA Securities

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

J.P. Morgan

UBS

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Securities by way of debt issues to Professional Investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 3 September 2020. Permission for the listing of and dealing in the Securities is expected to become effective on 18 September 2020.

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Issuer are Mr. IP Tak Chuen, Edmond, Ms. PAU Yee Wan, Ezra, Mr. Neil Douglas MCGEE, Mr. Christian Nicolas Roger SALBAING, Mr. Richard Waichi CHAN and Mr. HO Wai Leung Edmond.

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Guarantor are Mr. LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. KAM Hing Lam (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. IP Tak Chuen, Edmond (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. CHUNG Sun Keung, Davy, Mr. CHIU Kwok Hung, Justin, Mr. CHOW Wai Kam, Raymond, Ms. PAU Yee Wan, Ezra and Ms. WOO Chia Ching, Grace as Executive Directors; and Mr. CHEONG Ying Chew, Henry, Mr. CHOW Nin Mow, Albert, Ms. HUNG Siu-lin, Katherine, Mr. Colin Stevens RUSSEL and Mr. Donald Jeffrey ROBERTS as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CK Asset Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 60 020 M 7 745 M 7 745 M
Net income 2020 19 276 M 2 487 M 2 487 M
Net Debt 2020 24 575 M 3 171 M 3 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 152 B 19 610 M 19 611 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 64,4%
Technical analysis trends CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,62 HKD
Last Close Price 41,15 HKD
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Managing Director
Man Fai Lum Deputy Chief Manager-Information Technology
Hing Lam Kam Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Chuen Ip Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sun Keung Chung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.84%19 610
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.84%37 988
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.14%33 955
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.41%33 768
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-30.15%29 968
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.08%29 751
