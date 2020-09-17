CK Asset : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - US$300,000,000 3.80 PER CENT. GUARANTEED SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES BY PANTHER VENTURES LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein and the guarantee of the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or, if applicable, delivered in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the Securities will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

PANTHER VENTURES LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in the British Virgin Islands)

(the Issuer)

US$300,000,000 3.80 per cent. Guaranteed Senior Perpetual Capital Securities

(Stock Code: 40378)

(the Securities)

guaranteed by

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

長江實業集團有限公司

(An exempted company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands) (Stock Code: 1113)

(the Guarantor) Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers BofA Securities Deutsche Bank HSBC J.P. Morgan UBS

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Securities by way of debt issues to Professional Investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only as described in the offering circular dated 3 September 2020. Permission for the listing of and dealing in the Securities is expected to become effective on 18 September 2020.

Hong Kong, 17 September 2020