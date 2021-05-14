CK Asset : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER TO BUY-BACK SHARES - POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND FULFILLMENT OF OFFER CONDITIONS OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has been prepared pursuant to, and in order to comply with, the Listing Rules, the Takeovers Code and the Share Buy-backs Code. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to buy, sell or subscribe for any securities.

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

長江實業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1113)

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF

THE TARGET HOLDCOS

IN CONSIDERATION FOR THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER A SPECIFIC MANDATE

CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HSBC ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY TO BUY-BACK UP TO 380,000,000 SHARES AT HK$51.00 PER SHARE APPLICATION FOR THE WHITEWASH WAIVER

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 MAY 2021

AND

FULFILLMENT OF OFFER CONDITIONS OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER

Financial Adviser to the Company

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Shareholders and

the Independent Board Committee