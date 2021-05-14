CK Asset : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER TO BUY-BACK SHARES - POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND FULFILLMENT OF OFFER CONDITIONS OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
長江實業集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1113)
DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND SPECIAL DEAL RELATING TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF
THE TARGET HOLDCOS
IN CONSIDERATION FOR THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES
UNDER A SPECIFIC MANDATE
CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HSBC ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY TO BUY-BACK UP TO 380,000,000 SHARES AT HK$51.00 PER SHARE
APPLICATION FOR THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 13 MAY 2021
AND
FULFILLMENT OF OFFER CONDITIONS OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER
The Board is pleased to announce that the respective ordinary resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM to approve, among others, the Proposed Acquisition, the Share Buy-Back Offer and the Whitewash Waiver were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on Thursday, 13 May 2021.
As all the Offer Conditions have been fulfilled, the Share Buy-back Offer has become unconditional in all respects on Thursday, 13 May 2021 and will remain open for acceptance until 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, 27 May 2021.
All Qualifying Shareholders may accept the Share Buy-back Offer irrespective of whether they voted for or against it in the EGM. Independent Shareholders are advised to read the Circular and Offer Document carefully, including the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee, before deciding whether or not to accept the Share Buy-back Offer. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and should consult their professional advisers when in doubt.
Reference is made to (i) the announcements published by CK Asset Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 18 March 2021, 8 April 2021, 14 April 2021 and 27 April 2021; and (ii) the circular and the offer document dated 27 April 2021 issued by the Company (the "Circular and Offer Document") in relation to the Proposal. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and Offer Document.
2
POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of the Company held on Thursday, 13 May 2021 are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of Votes (Approx. %)
For
Against
1
To approve the Share Purchase Agreement
871,367,218
137,471,625
and the Proposed Acquisition and to grant the
(86.373282%)
(13.626718%)
Specific Mandate.#
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
2
To approve the Share Buy-back Offer.#
871,596,213
137,173,750
(86.401880%)
(13.598120%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3
To approve the Whitewash Waiver.#
777,521,413
231,138,318
(77.084609%)
(22.915391%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
The full text of resolutions is set out in the notice of the EGM.
As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 3,693,400,500 Shares. In accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code and as disclosed in the Circular and Offer Document, (i) the Controlling Shareholder Group, (ii) Mr. Kam Hing Lam and Mr. Ip Tak Chuen, Edmond, (iii) CK Asset Provident Fund,
the LKSF Directors and (v) relevant members of the HSBC Group (including INKA and HSTE) which were restricted from voting at the EGM under the Takeovers Code were required to, and did, abstain from voting on the above resolutions at the EGM. Therefore, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the above resolutions proposed at the EGM was 2,344,913,103 Shares (which included the Shares owned by connected exempt principal traders within the HSBC Group, who are not presumed to be parties acting in concert with the Company and/or LKSF under the Takeovers Code, but whose Shares were restricted from being voted at the EGM in accordance with the requirements of Rule 35.4 of the Takeovers Code).
3
Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the EGM where such Shareholders were required to abstain from voting in favour of the above resolutions at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the EGM under the Listing Rules or the Takeovers Code nor did any person state any intention in the Circular and Offer Document to vote against, or to abstain from voting on, the above resolutions at the EGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the EGM.
GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER
On 12 May 2021, the Executive granted the Whitewash Waiver, subject to:
the Whitewash Waiver having been approved by at least 75% of the votes cast by the Independent Shareholders either voting in person or by proxy by way of poll at the EGM;
the Proposed Acquisition and the Share Buy-back Offer having been approved by more than 50% of the votes cast by the Independent Shareholders either voting in person or by proxy by way of poll at the EGM; and
unless the Executive gives prior consent and save for the issuance of the Consideration Shares, no acquisition or disposal of voting rights being made by LKSF and persons acting in concert with it between the announcement of the Proposed Acquisition and the Share Buy-back Offer and the completion of the Proposed Acquisition and the Share Buy-back Offer.
As at the date of this announcement, the aforementioned conditions (i) and (ii) have been fulfilled. Accordingly, subject to fulfilment of condition (iii) as mentioned above, LKSF will not be required to make a mandatory general offer for all the Shares not already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Controlling Shareholder Group as a result of the Proposed Acquisition and the Share Buy-back Offer.
FULFILLMENT OF OFFER CONDITIONS OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER
As disclosed in the Circular and Offer Document, the Share Buy-back Offer is subject to the Offer Conditions being fulfilled in full. As all the Offer Conditions have been fulfilled, the Share Buy-back Offer has become unconditional in all respects on Thursday, 13 May 2021 and will remain open for acceptance until 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Thursday, 27 May 2021.
4
EFFECTS ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The table below shows the Company's existing shareholding structure and the shareholding structure assuming (i) completion of the issue of the Consideration Shares;
no Shares are bought-back pursuant to the Share Buy-back Proposal; and (iii) no Shares other than the Consideration Shares are issued from the Latest Practicable Date up to and including the date of completion of the Proposal:
As at the Latest Practicable
Upon completion of the
Date
Proposal
Number of
Number of
Name of Shareholder
Shares
%
Shares
%
Controlling Shareholder Group
Li Ka-Shing Unity Trustee Company Limited (TUT1 )
as trustee of The Li Ka-Shing Unity Trust
1,003,380,744
27.17%
1,003,380,744
24.92%
Li Ka-Shing Castle Trustee Company Limited as trustee of
The Li Ka-Shing Castle Trust
72,387,720
1.96%
72,387,720
1.80%
L.F. Investments S.à r.l.(1)
84,427,246
2.29%
84,427,246
2.10%
LKSF(2)
61,523,000
1.67%
394,856,333
9.81%
Lankford Profits Limited(3)
50,425,500
1.37%
50,425,500
1.25%
Grand Duke Enterprises Limited and Rapid Gain Investments
Limited(4)
407,800
0.01%
407,800
0.01%
Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, Victor and family (including
Ms. Li Michelle Sarah Si De) and controlled companies(5)
2,897,550
0.08%
2,897,550
0.07%
Companies jointly controlled by Mr. Li Ka-shing and
Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, Victor(6)
53,905,000
1.46%
53,905,000
1.34%
Mr. Li Tzar Kai, Richard
75,240
0.002%
75,240
0.0019%
Sub-total
1,329,429,800
35.99%
1,662,763,133
41.29%
Executive Directors of the Company (other than
Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, Victor)
Mr. Kam Hing Lam
108,400
0.0029%
108,400
0.0027%
Mr. Ip Tak Chuen, Edmond
300,000
0.0081%
300,000
0.0075%
Sub-total
408,400
0.01%
408,400
0.01%
5
