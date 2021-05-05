Log in
    1113   KYG2177B1014

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1113)
CK Asset : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

05/05/2021 | 04:41am EDT
Public Disclosure Form

5 May 2021

Share buy-back by general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of CK Asset Holdings Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase / Sale

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

BlackRock, Inc.

4 May 2021

Sale

7,500

$48.9700

210,977,411

5.7123%

Purchase

19,000

$49.3000

210,996,411

5.7128%

Purchase

3,000

$49.3000

210,999,411

5.7129%

Purchase

5,500

$49.0364

211,004,911

5.7130%

Sale

9,000

$49.3000

210,995,911

5.7128%

End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.

Public Disclosure Form

Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

Items 1 to 4 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents long positions in the shares of the Offeree company. Item 5 indicates a transfer upon in-specie redemptions by authorized participants.

Disclaimer

CK Asset Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
