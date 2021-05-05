CK Asset : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

5 May 2021

Share buy-back by general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of CK Asset Holdings Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Sale Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) BlackRock, Inc. 4 May 2021 Sale 7,500 $48.9700 210,977,411 5.7123% Purchase 19,000 $49.3000 210,996,411 5.7128% Purchase 3,000 $49.3000 210,999,411 5.7129% Purchase 5,500 $49.0364 211,004,911 5.7130% Sale 9,000 $49.3000 210,995,911 5.7128%

End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company.