CK Asset : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
12 May 2021
Share buy-back by general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of CK Asset Holdings Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase / Sale
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
11 May 2021
|
Purchase
|
6,000
|
$49.7500
|
208,191,867
|
5.6369%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
1
|
$49.7500
|
208,191,866
|
5.6369%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
Item 1 reported in the Resultant balance and Percentage of class columns represents long positions in the shares of the Offeree company. Item 2 indicates the return of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.
This form was received by the Executive after office hours on 12 May 2021.
