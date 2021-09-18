Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CK Asset Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1113   KYG2177B1014

CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1113)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
46.15 HKD   +0.22%
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/17WITH TIGHTER GRIP, BEIJING SENDS MESSAGE TO HONG KONG TYCOONS : fall in line
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off

09/18/2021 | 10:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fewer than 5,000 Hong Kong people from mostly pro-establishment circles began voting on Sunday for candidates to an election committee, vetted as loyal to Beijing, who will pick the city's next China-backed leader and some of its legislature.

Pro-democracy candidates are nearly absent from Hong Kong's first election since Beijing overhauled the city's electoral system to ensure that "only patriots" rule China's freest city.

"The whole objective of improving the electoral system is to ensure patriots administer Hong Kong," Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, said on Sunday morning.

"I doubt very much that another government or country will allow the public election to their local legislature of people whose mission is to undermine the national interest or national security."

The election committee will select 40 seats in the revamped Legislative Council in December, and choose a chief executive in March.

Police have ramped up security across the city, with local media reporting 6,000 officers are expected to be deployed to ensure a smooth vote, in which about 4,900 people are expected to cast ballots.

Changes to the political system are the latest in a string of moves - including a national security law that punishes anything Beijing deems as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces - that have placed the international financial hub on an authoritarian path.

Most prominent democratic activists and politicians are now in jail or have fled abroad.

China's rubber-stamp parliament in May changed Hong Kong's electoral system, reducing democratic representation in institutions and introducing the vetting mechanism for election candidates and winners. This all but removed any influence the opposition was able to exert.

The changes also dramatically reduced the influence of the city's powerful tycoons https://www.reuters.com/article/hongkong-security-tycoons/with-tighter-grip-beijing-sends-message-to-hong-kong-tycoons-fall-in-line-idUSKBN2GD08D, although groups close to their business interests retain a presence in the 1,500-strong committee that selects Hong Kong's chief executive.

TYCOONS OUT, SONS REMAIN

China promised universal suffrage as an ultimate goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which also states the city has wide-ranging autonomy from Beijing.

Democracy campaigners and Western countries say the political overhaul moves the city in the opposite direction, leaving the democratic opposition with its most limited space since Britain handed the former colony back to China in 1997.

Committee membership for 117 community-level district councillors, dominated by democrats, was scrapped, while more than 500 seats designated for Chinese business, political and grassroots groups were added.

The new electoral list includes community-level organisations such as Modern Mummy Group and Chinese Arts Papercutting Association, Cable TV reported.

Representation from professional subsectors that traditionally had a bigger pro-democracy presence was diluted by the addition of ex-officio members, reducing the number of elected seats.

About 70% of the nominees did not feature in the last two polls for the committee, which will expand by 300 members to 1,500, Reuters calculations based on the election committee website showed.

Many prominent tycoons, including Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, will not be on the election committee for the first time, as Beijing seeks to rebalance power from big conglomerates to small businesses.

Three property moguls - Li, 93, of CK Asset Holdings, Lee Shau-kee, also 93, of Henderson Land, and Henry Cheng, 74, of New World Development - withdrew from the race, although their sons will retain their seats. (Reporting by Sara Cheng and Alun John; Additional reporting by Greg Torode; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/17WITH TIGHTER GRIP, BEIJING SENDS MES : fall in line
RE
09/17Hysan Limited entered into sale and purchase agreement to acquire City Link f..
CI
08/06CK ASSET : Profit Jumps 31% in H1, Revenue Slides on Weak Property Sales
MT
08/05CK HUTCHISON : CK Asset profits rise in H1
RE
08/05Ck Asset Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
08/05CK Asset Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend for 2021 Payable on 16 Se..
CI
08/04ESR to buy ARA for $5.2 bln to create No.3 listed property asset manager
RE
07/20CK ASSET : Group/Li Ka Shing Foundation Launches $20 Million Voucher Luy Draw
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 68 756 M 8 836 M 8 836 M
Net income 2021 22 490 M 2 890 M 2 890 M
Net Debt 2021 35 488 M 4 560 M 4 560 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 168 B 21 609 M 21 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CK Asset Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 46,15 HKD
Average target price 58,73 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Managing Director
Man Fai Lum Deputy Chief Manager-Information Technology
Po Lung Ng Senior Manager-Administration
Ying Chew Cheong Independent Non-Executive Director
Nin Mow Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED15.95%21 609
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED5.40%39 251
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.94%26 118
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.30%25 378
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.02%24 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.51%22 645