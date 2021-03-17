Britain auctions mobile spectrum for 1.36 billion pounds

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it
had auctioned airwaves to support 5G mobile for a total 1.36
billion pounds ($1.89 billion), with all four major networks
winning new spectrum to improve their networks.
A total of 200 MHz of spectrum was sold, split across the
700 MHz band ideal for providing wide area coverage including in
the countryside, and the 3.6-3.8 GHz band, the primary airwaves
for 5G that can carry lots of data-hungry connections.
EE, owned by BT, Telefonica UK, which trades
as O2, and Hutchison 3G UK secured spectrum in the 700
Mhz band for 280 million pounds each, regulator Ofcom said.
EE also won 20 MHz of supplementary spectrum for 4 million
pounds.
Vodafone won 40 MHz in the 3.6-3.8GHz band for 176.4 million
pounds, while EE and Telefonica each paid 168 million pounds for
40 MHz in the same band.
All networks said they were pleased with the result.
Shares in BT led the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, gaining more
than 4% to a 12-month high. Vodafone was up 1%.
Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Business, said the outcome
was "great news for our network, our customers and BT".
Vodafone was been successful in the 3.6 GHz band, said UK
Chief Executive Ahmed Essam, adding that it had avoided buying
low band spectrum, where its strategy was to refarm its 900 MHz
holdings to carry 5G traffic.
Three said it had tripled its low frequency spectrum, which
Chief Executive Robert Finnegan said would transform its
customers' experience indoors and in rural areas.
O2 Chief Executive Mark Evans said the investment in new
spectrum demonstrated Telefonica's continued commitment to the
UK market.
The auction now moves to the assignment stage, whereby
companies can bid for the positions they prefer within the
airwaves they have won.
($1 = 0.7190 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
David Evans)