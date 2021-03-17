Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CK Hutchison Holdings Limited    1   KYG217651051

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain auctions mobile spectrum for 1.36 billion pounds

03/17/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had auctioned airwaves to support 5G mobile for a total 1.36 billion pounds ($1.89 billion), with all four major networks winning new spectrum to improve their networks.

A total of 200 MHz of spectrum was sold, split across the 700 MHz band ideal for providing wide area coverage including in the countryside, and the 3.6-3.8 GHz band, the primary airwaves for 5G that can carry lots of data-hungry connections.

EE, owned by BT, Telefonica UK, which trades as O2, and Hutchison 3G UK secured spectrum in the 700 Mhz band for 280 million pounds each, regulator Ofcom said.

EE also won 20 MHz of supplementary spectrum for 4 million pounds.

Vodafone won 40 MHz in the 3.6-3.8GHz band for 176.4 million pounds, while EE and Telefonica each paid 168 million pounds for 40 MHz in the same band.

All networks said they were pleased with the result.

Shares in BT led the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, gaining more than 4% to a 12-month high. Vodafone was up 1%.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Business, said the outcome was "great news for our network, our customers and BT".

Vodafone was been successful in the 3.6 GHz band, said UK Chief Executive Ahmed Essam, adding that it had avoided buying low band spectrum, where its strategy was to refarm its 900 MHz holdings to carry 5G traffic.

Three said it had tripled its low frequency spectrum, which Chief Executive Robert Finnegan said would transform its customers' experience indoors and in rural areas.

O2 Chief Executive Mark Evans said the investment in new spectrum demonstrated Telefonica's continued commitment to the UK market.

The auction now moves to the assignment stage, whereby companies can bid for the positions they prefer within the airwaves they have won. ($1 = 0.7190 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 4.16% 149.25 Delayed Quote.8.28%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.10% 62.65 End-of-day quote.15.80%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.46% 136.449 Delayed Quote.11.23%
All news about CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:42aBritain auctions mobile spectrum for 1.36 billion pounds
RE
03:58aUK Regulator Ofcom Sells Airwave Spectrums for GBP1.36 Billion to Mobile Netw..
DJ
03/15CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED  : annual earnings release
03/12CK HUTCHISON  : Nomura Adjusts CK Hutchison Holdings' Price Target to HK$74.5 Fr..
MT
03/10UK mobile spectrum auction to start on Friday, regulator says
RE
03/10Hong Kong shares boosted by tech stocks
RE
03/09Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.8%, Shanghai Declines 1.8%
MT
03/03FACTBOX : Telecom tower firms buying assets across Europe as 5G rolls out
RE
02/26CELLNEX TELECOM S A  : to Acquire Polkomtel for Initial Investment of Around EUR..
DJ
02/24MARKET CHATTER : CK Hutchison Shares Jump 5% as Founder Li Ka-shing Eyes Riding ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 389 B 50 081 M 50 081 M
Net income 2020 31 024 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
Net Debt 2020 204 B 26 244 M 26 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 242 B 31 112 M 31 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 176 053
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,14 HKD
Last Close Price 62,65 HKD
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Tun Li Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Yick Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.80%31 457
KINNEVIK AB-1.84%13 455
LIFCO AB (PUBL)9.63%9 223
SOMFY SA4.33%5 925
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC11.03%1 887
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED21.75%1 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ