(Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison International has raised $2 billion in a 5-year and 10-year dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The tranches raised $1 billion each in the deal that was finalised overnight on Tuesday.

The bond was issued by CK Hutchison International and guaranteed by the listed entity CK Hutchison Holdings.

CK Hutchison is a sprawling Hong Kong conglomerate that owns rails, port and telco assets and is controlled by Li Ka-shing, the city's richest person.

CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The 5-year green bond was priced at U.S. Treasuries plus 80 basis points while the 10-year bond was at Treasuries plus 100 basis points, the term sheet showed.

The final price for both tranches was 35 basis points tighter than the initial guidance given to investors ahead of the deal's launch on Tuesday.

There were $3.6 billion of orders lodged for the 5-year bond and $3.1 billion for the longer-dated bond, according to a separate message sent by the bookrunners on Wednesday.

Asian-based investors bought most of both tranches, the message said, ahead of U.S. and European investors, while asset and fund managers accounted for most of the buyers.

CK Hutchison said the 10-year bond proceeds would be used to refinance some debt, while the green bond would be spent on projects within the company's sustainable finance framework.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

By Scott Murdoch