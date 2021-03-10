Log in
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/09
63.5 HKD   +4.87%
03:39aHong Kong shares boosted by tech stocks
RE
03/09Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.8%, Shanghai Declines 1.8%
MT
03/03FACTBOX : Telecom tower firms buying assets across Europe as 5G rolls out
RE
Hong Kong shares boosted by tech stocks

03/10/2021 | 03:39am EST
* HSI +0.5%, HSCE +0.8%

* Sunny Optical, Zhou Hei Ya International jump

* China's factory gate prices rise in February

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by tech stocks as the Nasdaq index surged overnight on a retreat in U.S. bond yields, though fears of policy tightening in China capped gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 134.29 points, or 0.47%, at 28,907.52. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.79% to 11,059.67. ** The IT sub-index climbed 2.64%, while the energy sector dipped 1.6%. The financial sector ended 0.58% lower and the property sector dipped 0.32%.

** Shares of handset lens maker Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd rose 6.2% on strong February shipments, while snack food group Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd jumped 11.9% on better-than-expected earnings outlook. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.05% at 3,357.74, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.66%.

** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February as manufacturers raced to fill export orders, raising expectations for robust growth in the world's second-largest economy in 2021.

** The Nasdaq gained about 4% overnight as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.03%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5111 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.5084. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 385 B 49 560 M 49 560 M
Net income 2020 31 299 M 4 032 M 4 032 M
Net Debt 2020 202 B 25 982 M 25 982 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
Yield 2020 3,89%
Capitalization 245 B 31 548 M 31 544 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 176 053
Free-Float 69,5%
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 72,77 HKD
Last Close Price 63,50 HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Tun Li Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Yick Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED17.38%31 548
KINNEVIK AB-6.03%12 847
LIFCO AB (PUBL)6.02%8 870
SOMFY SA0.43%5 628
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC3.45%1 713
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED22.72%1 574
