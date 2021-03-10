Hong Kong shares boosted by tech stocks

* HSI +0.5%, HSCE +0.8%
* Sunny Optical, Zhou Hei Ya International jump
* China's factory gate prices rise in February
BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher
on Wednesday, led by tech stocks as the Nasdaq index surged
overnight on a retreat in U.S. bond yields, though fears of
policy tightening in China capped gains.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
134.29 points, or 0.47%, at 28,907.52. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index rose 0.79% to 11,059.67.
** The IT sub-index climbed 2.64%, while the energy
sector dipped 1.6%. The financial sector ended
0.58% lower and the property sector dipped 0.32%.
** Shares of handset lens maker Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Co Ltd rose 6.2% on strong February shipments, while
snack food group Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd
jumped 11.9% on better-than-expected earnings outlook.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down
0.05% at 3,357.74, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 0.66%.
** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since
November 2018 in February as manufacturers raced to fill export
orders, raising expectations for robust growth in the world's
second-largest economy in 2021.
** The Nasdaq gained about 4% overnight as U.S. bond yields
retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.03%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.5111 per U.S. dollar at
08:08 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.5084.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)