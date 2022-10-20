Advanced search
Lower tribunal should re-examine EU veto against Hutchison's O2 deal, EU court adviser says
RE
10/06Vodafone chief hopes deal eases the pressure
AQ
10/04CK Hutchison statement in response to media enquiries regarding UK telecom business
AQ
Lower tribunal should re-examine EU veto against Hutchison's O2 deal, EU court adviser says

10/20/2022 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court should re-examine an EU antitrust veto against CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd's 10.3 billion pound bid to buy O2 UK from Spain's Telefonica in 2016, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Advocate-General Juliane Kokott at the Court of the Justice of the European Union said the General Court's rejection of the EU antitrust veto in 2020 should be dismissed.

She recommended that "the General Court's judgment be set aside and that the case be referred back to the General Court for it to provide a fresh ruling on the dispute".

Judges, which usually follow four out of five such non-binding opinions, will decide in the coming months.

The case is C-376/20 P Commission v CK Telecoms UK Investments.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Bart Meijers in Amsterdam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 42.3 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. -0.35% 3.382 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
