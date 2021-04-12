NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM: (1) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM"); AND (2) NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT, CIRCULAR, NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM

Personal Identification Number

N O TI F I C AT I O N LE TT E R

13 April 2021

Dear Shareholder(s),

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (the "Company")

1. Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM")

The AGM will be held on Thursday, 13 May 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Grand Ballroom, 1st Floor, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Online Attendance at the AGM

In addition to physical attendance (subject to prior registration and allocation by balloting), you have the option of attending, participating and voting at the AGM through online access by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com . If you attend the AGM online, you will be able to view a live webcast of the AGM, cast your vote on the resolutions in real time and submit online questions to the Company. The online platform will be open for shareholders to log in approximately 30 minutes prior to the commen cement of the AGM (i.e. around 11:30 a.m. on 13 May 2021). Please refer to the Company's circular dated 13 April 2021 for details of the AGM arrangements.

Your login details for the AGM online platform are as follows:

Meeting ID: 151-681-291

151-681-291 Username: your 10-digit shareholder reference number starting with "C" ("SRN") printed under the barcode on the top right corner of this letter

• Password the five-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) below the SRN

Please keep the login details in safe custody for use at the AGM and do not disclose them to anyone else.

For corporate shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online, please call Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar (the "HK Share Registrar") at its hotline (852) 2862 8558 for arrangements.

2. Notice of publication of the 2020 Annual Report, Circular, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form in relation to the AGM ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are available on the website of the Company at www.c kh.com.hk (click "Investor Relations", then "Annual Reports" or "Announcements & Circulars - CK Hutchison") and that of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications through the above websites.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them. Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in accessing the Current Corporate Communications posted on the website of the Company will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Current Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you wish to receive printed version(s) of Corporate Communications of the Company going forward, please complete the Request Form enclosed with this letter and return it to the Company c/o the HK Share Registrar by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.ckh.com.hk or that of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means throug h the website of the Company) of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by providing prior written notice of not less than seven clear business days to the HK Share Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to ckh.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above matters, please call the telep hone hotline of the HK Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

Edith Shih

Executive Director & Company Secretary

Note: "Corporate Communications" includes without limitation (a) directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.