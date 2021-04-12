Log in
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1)
NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM: (1) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM"); AND (2) NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT, CIRCULAR, NOTICE OF AGM AND PROXY FORM

04/12/2021 | 05:21am EDT
Personal Identification Number

N O TI F I C AT I O N LE TT E R

13 April 2021

Dear Shareholder(s),

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (the "Company")

1. Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM")

The AGM will be held on Thursday, 13 May 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Grand Ballroom, 1st Floor, Harbour Grand Kowloon, 20 Tak Fung Street, Hung Hom, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Online Attendance at the AGM

In addition to physical attendance (subject to prior registration and allocation by balloting), you have the option of attending, participating and voting at the AGM through online access by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com . If you attend the AGM online, you will be able to view a live webcast of the AGM, cast your vote on the resolutions in real time and submit online questions to the Company. The online platform will be open for shareholders to log in approximately 30 minutes prior to the commen cement of the AGM (i.e. around 11:30 a.m. on 13 May 2021). Please refer to the Company's circular dated 13 April 2021 for details of the AGM arrangements.

Your login details for the AGM online platform are as follows:

  • Meeting ID: 151-681-291
  • Username: your 10-digit shareholder reference number starting with "C" ("SRN") printed under the barcode on the top right corner of this letter

• Password

the five-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) below the SRN

Please keep the login details in safe custody for use at the AGM and do not disclose them to anyone else.

For corporate shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online, please call Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong Share Registrar (the "HK Share Registrar") at its hotline (852) 2862 8558 for arrangements.

2. Notice of publication of the 2020 Annual Report, Circular, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form in relation to the AGM ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are available on the website of the Company at www.c kh.com.hk (click "Investor Relations", then "Annual Reports" or "Announcements & Circulars - CK Hutchison") and that of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications through the above websites.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Company's Corporate Communications (Note) published on the website of the Company in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them. Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in accessing the Current Corporate Communications posted on the website of the Company will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Current Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

If you wish to receive printed version(s) of Corporate Communications of the Company going forward, please complete the Request Form enclosed with this letter and return it to the Company c/o the HK Share Registrar by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.ckh.com.hk or that of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means throug h the website of the Company) of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by providing prior written notice of not less than seven clear business days to the HK Share Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to ckh.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above matters, please call the telep hone hotline of the HK Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

Edith Shih

Executive Director & Company Secretary

Note: "Corporate Communications" includes without limitation (a) directors' reports, annual financial statements together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

CCS8451 CKHH

Request Form 申請表格

To: CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (the "Company")

:

長江和記實業有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」）

(Stock Code: 1)

（股份代號：1

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in English/Chinese or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to access the Current Corporate Communications posted on the website of the Company. I/We would like to request the following printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company:

本人／吾等已收取是次公司通訊文件之英文／中文版印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在 貴公司網站登載之是次公司通訊文件，現要 求索取下列所示之 貴公司之是次公司通訊文件印刷本：

(Please mark a "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes.) (在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號。)

to receive the printed English version ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions. 同時收取英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

Address#

( Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

地址#

( Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
    假如 閣下從本公司或香港交易及結算所有限公司之網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of your joint holding should sign this Request Form in order for your request to be valid.
    如 閣下持有之股份屬聯名持有，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就 閣下聯名持有之股份名列首位之股東簽署， 閣下之申請方為有效。
  3. Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如本表格未有簽署或填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，本公司概不接受於本申請表格上書寫之任何其他特定指示。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

  1. "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第 486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. The supply of your Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and such data will be used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
    閣下是自願向本公司提供 閣下個人資料，該等資料用以處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及╱或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data will not be transferred to any third parties (other than the Share Registrars of the Company) unless it is a requirement to so do by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
    除非按法例規定，例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求，否則 閣下的個人資料將不會轉交任何第三方（本公司之股份過戶登記處除外）及將在適當期間保留作核實及記錄用 途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or to correct your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be in writing addressed to the Personal
    Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文要求查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等要求均須以書面方式向香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合 和中心 17M 樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。

13042021 1 0

