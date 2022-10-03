Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
News
Summary
1
KYG217651051
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
(1)
(1)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange -
04:08 2022-10-03 am EDT
43.30
HKD
-0.23%
06:34a
UK's Vodafone in talks with CK Hutchison over possible UK deal
RE
05:54a
Vodafone, Three UK accelerate talks for merger of British operations - Sky News
RE
04:45a
Vodafone in Talks With CK Hutchison Over Vodafone UK Combination With Three
DJ
UK's Vodafone in talks with CK Hutchison over possible UK deal
10/03/2022 | 06:34am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone on Monday confirmed it was in talks with CK Hutchison over a possible combination of Vodafone UK and CK Hutchison-owned Three UK.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
-0.23%
43.3
-13.72%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
2.68%
103.52
-9.92%
All news about CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:34a
UK's Vodafone in talks with CK Hutchison over possible UK deal
RE
05:54a
Vodafone, Three UK accelerate talks for merger of British operations - Sky News
RE
04:45a
Vodafone in Talks With CK Hutchison Over Vodafone UK Combination With Three
DJ
09/05
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interi..
FA
08/30
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/30
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Announces Board Committee Appointments
CI
08/29
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Announces Demise of Cheng Hoi Chuen, Independent Non-Exec..
CI
08/22
Felixstowe dock workers begin eight-day strike
AQ
08/09
ScottishPower Plans To Build Green Hydrogen Plant at U.K.'s Busiest Container Port
DJ
08/09
Talks between union and UK container port Felixstowe end without deal
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
08/08
UBS Adjusts CK Hutchison Holdings' Price Target to HK$70 From HK$67.5, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/05
Nomura Adjusts CK Hutchison's Price Target to HK$66.70 From HK$71.20, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/21
UBS Adjusts CK Hutchison's Price Target to HK$67.50 From HK$71.10, Keeps at Buy
MT
Financials
HKD
USD
Sales 2022
446 B
56 871 M
56 871 M
Net income 2022
37 791 M
4 814 M
4 814 M
Net Debt 2022
150 B
19 059 M
19 059 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,44x
Yield 2022
6,61%
Capitalization
166 B
21 200 M
21 200 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,71x
EV / Sales 2023
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
170 294
Free-Float
69,4%
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
43,40 HKD
Average target price
72,88 HKD
Spread / Average Target
67,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Tzar Kuoi Li
Group Co-Managing Director & Deputy Chairman
Kin Ning Fok
Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt
Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Yick Ming Wong
Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
-13.72%
21 200
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)
-28.10%
46 011
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA
-26.77%
10 164
HAL TRUST
-23.07%
9 539
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
-21.74%
8 741
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
-13.86%
8 582
