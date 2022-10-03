Advanced search
    1   KYG217651051

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-03 am EDT
43.30 HKD   -0.23%
06:34aUK's Vodafone in talks with CK Hutchison over possible UK deal
RE
05:54aVodafone, Three UK accelerate talks for merger of British operations - Sky News
RE
04:45aVodafone in Talks With CK Hutchison Over Vodafone UK Combination With Three
DJ
UK's Vodafone in talks with CK Hutchison over possible UK deal

10/03/2022 | 06:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone on Monday confirmed it was in talks with CK Hutchison over a possible combination of Vodafone UK and CK Hutchison-owned Three UK.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.23% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-13.72%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.68% 103.52 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 446 B 56 871 M 56 871 M
Net income 2022 37 791 M 4 814 M 4 814 M
Net Debt 2022 150 B 19 059 M 19 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,44x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 166 B 21 200 M 21 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 170 294
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 43,40 HKD
Average target price 72,88 HKD
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzar Kuoi Li Group Co-Managing Director & Deputy Chairman
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Yick Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.72%21 200
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-28.10%46 011
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-26.77%10 164
HAL TRUST-23.07%9 539
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-21.74%8 741
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-13.86%8 582