Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1   KYG217651051

CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK watchdog says Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal raises competition concerns

12/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison may raise "significant competition concerns" and risked higher mobile charges.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation found that CK Hutchison should have sold its passive infrastructure assets, including towers and masts, to an alternative buyer rather than market leader Cellnex.

Cellnex last year agreed to buy 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison, which owns the Three mobile network in the UK, for 10 billion euros ($11.31 billion).

"CK Hutchison had a range of options to commercialise these assets and the deal with Cellnex was not the only option available to it to pursue its broader commercial objectives," the CMA said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator said the sale could result in higher prices or lower quality services for mobile network operators, with a knock-on adverse impact for users of mobile networks across the UK.

Cellnex said it was reviewing the CMA findings and would respond with any "practical alternative remedies" the company wishes the regulator to consider.

It added that it continued to believe the deal would improve mobile coverage, including 5G, across the UK.

CK Hutchison said it strongly disagreed with CMA's findings and would be responding to the issues raised by the regulator.

The CMA launched an inquiry into the proposed deal in May and referred it for an in-depth investigation in July.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.59% 16.216 Real-time Quote.0.00%
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. -0.57% 51.94 Delayed Quote.22.25%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.10% 49.85 End-of-day quote.-7.86%
All news about CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:29pUK watchdog says Cellnex-CK Hutchison tower deal raises competition concerns
RE
12:30pUK Regulator Says Cellnex Acquisition of UK Telecoms Towers Harms Competition -- Update
DJ
12:09pUK Watchdog Provisionally Finds Cellnex-CK Hutchison Deal May Harm Competition
MT
11:57aUK Regulator Says Cellnex Acquisition of UK Telecoms Towers Harms Competition
DJ
12/09Shenzhen Port Starts Work on $2.3 Billion Expansion
MT
11/04CK Hutchison's Europe-focused Telecom Unit Logs 1% Decline in Q3 Revenue
MT
10/12CK HUTCHISON : ' Issued Share Capital Drops to 3.836 Billion in October
MT
09/22CELLNEX TELECOM S A : BT Agrees with UK Watchdog's View on Impact of Cellnex-CK Hutchison ..
MT
09/17CELLNEX TELECOM S A : CK Hutchison Attempt To Dissuade UK Watchdog From Asset Sale Probe
MT
09/17CK HUTCHISON : Ooredoo Strike $6 Billion Deal to Merge Indonesian Telco Units
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 400 B 51 235 M 51 235 M
Net income 2021 34 776 M 4 457 M 4 457 M
Net Debt 2021 135 B 17 257 M 17 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 191 B 24 504 M 24 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 172 907
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,85 HKD
Average target price 74,77 HKD
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tzar Kuoi Li Chairman & Group Co-Managing Director
Kin Ning Fok Group Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Frank John Sixt Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Yick Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Chuen Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.86%24 479
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)52.10%74 518
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA15.27%16 033
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.21.89%13 708
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)1.39%13 109
LIFCO AB (PUBL)56.15%12 267