  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CK Power Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CKP   TH4536010Z09

CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CKP)
  Report
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CK Power Public : Notification of Schedule and Agenda of the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Declaration of Dividend Payment from the 2021 Operational Results

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 17:44:06
Headline
Notification of Schedule and Agenda of the 2022 Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Declaration of Dividend Payment from the 2021 Operational Results
Symbol
CKP
Source
CKP
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 26-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 09-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 08-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : via electronic means (E-AGM) 
Supannika Room, 4th Floor, No. 587 Viriyathavorn Building, Sutthisan Winitchai
Road, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Dindaeng District, Bangkok
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 06-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 05-May-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.08
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 20-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CK Power pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:21aCK POWER PUBLIC : Notification of Schedule and Agenda of the 2022 Annual Ordinary General ..
PU
05:51aCK POWER PUBLIC : Notification of the Appointment of Director, Independent Director, and M..
PU
2021CK Power Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021CK Power Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021CK Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
2021Ck Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
2021CK Power Public Company Limited agreed to acquire 5% stake in Xayaburi Power Company Li..
CI
2021Ck Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
2020CK Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Se..
CI
2020Ck Power Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 454 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2021 2 246 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 42 273 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CK Power Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,20 THB
Average target price 6,87 THB
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thanawat Trivisvavet Managing Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Thitipat Nananukool Assistant Managing Director-Finance & Accounting
Thanong Bidaya Chairman
Penpeeraya Kwampien Assistant Managing Director-Administration
Vicharn Aramvareekul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.00%1 314
NTPC LTD6.39%17 191
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.21%11 866
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-34.71%10 509
ADANI POWER LIMITED32.00%6 799
AC ENERGY CORPORATION-19.55%6 591