  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Clabo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   IT0005091324

CLABO S.P.A.

(CLA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
1.726 EUR   -0.23%
01:12pClabo, Howard McCray finalize new deals in U.S. for USD750,000
AN
2022Clabo S P A : 26-10-2022PMI Capital Research - CLABO Update Report 1H 2022
PU
2022Clabo S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clabo, Howard McCray finalize new deals in U.S. for USD750,000

01/04/2023 | 01:12pm EST
(Alliance News) - Clabo Spa announced Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary Howard McCray has concluded two commercial agreements worth a total of USD750,000, or EUR710,000, with 2 retail chains operating within the HoReCa channel.

The two commercial agreements refer to deliveries to be made in the year 2023 regarding products in the "Dairy - Multipurpose" line.

The company also reports that the fiscal year just ended recorded total consolidated revenues close to EUR60 million and above forecasts of EUR52-55 million due to good sales performance in the U.S. market. KPIs for Q4 2022 will be announced on the sidelines of the board meeting convened for January 31 pv also to deliberate on the corporate calendar for 2023.

On Wednesday, Clabo closed down 0.2 percent at EUR1.72 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 48,6 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2021 -1,44 M -1,52 M -1,52 M
Net Debt 2021 41,3 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 39,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierluigi Bocchini Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mario Elio Ravallese Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Giuliotti Operations Director
Stefano Marasca Independent Director
Alessandro Bocchini Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLABO S.P.A.-2.81%17
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.00%45 208
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC0.00%44 457
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC2.05%39 505
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION0.87%34 797
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-0.68%18 437