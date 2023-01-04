Clabo, Howard McCray finalize new deals in U.S. for USD750,000

(Alliance News) - Clabo Spa announced Wednesday that its U.S. subsidiary Howard McCray has concluded two commercial agreements worth a total of USD750,000, or EUR710,000, with 2 retail chains operating within the HoReCa channel.

The two commercial agreements refer to deliveries to be made in the year 2023 regarding products in the "Dairy - Multipurpose" line.

The company also reports that the fiscal year just ended recorded total consolidated revenues close to EUR60 million and above forecasts of EUR52-55 million due to good sales performance in the U.S. market. KPIs for Q4 2022 will be announced on the sidelines of the board meeting convened for January 31 pv also to deliberate on the corporate calendar for 2023.

On Wednesday, Clabo closed down 0.2 percent at EUR1.72 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.