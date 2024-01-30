January 30, 2024 at 10:26 am EST

(Alliance News) - Clabo Spa reported Tuesday that it achieved consolidated revenues of EUR63.4 million in 2023, up 7.0 percent from EUR59.3 million in 2022.

Consolidated orders collected in the 12 months totaled EUR60.6 million compared to EUR52.4 million in 2022, up nearly 16 percent.

Consolidated order backlog as of January 1, 2024 was EUR11.6 million compared to EUR11.3 million as of January 1, 2023, with an average margin of more than 39 percent.

Adjusted Ebitda amounts to EUR10.3 million, up about 18% year-on-year.

Adjusted Net Financial Position stands at EUR31.3 million compared to EUR34.9 million as of December 31, 2022 and EUR33.1 million as of September 30, 2023.

Clabo's stock gives up 2.5 percent to EUR2.74 per share.

