(Alliance News) - Clabo Spa on Friday released its results for the first half of the year during which net sales of EUR32.9 million were reported and were up 20 percent compared to the first half of 2022-when they were EUR27.3 million-thanks to good revenue performance in North America and Asia.

In particular, sales in the Chinese domestic market are gradually returning to pre-Covid levels after the pandemic health management policy change in January.

Ebitda is up at EUR5 million, up 52 percent from EUR3.3 million as of June 30, 2022, thanks to revenue growth and the systematic optimization of industrial costs-consumption and labor-as well as the constant structural cost containment action pursued at all group plants.

Average margins on orders on hand are in line with those of the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Adjusted NFP improved to EUR35.7 million from EEUR37 million as of June 30, 2022.

On Friday, Clabo closed in the green by 5.6 percent at EUR2.27 per share.

