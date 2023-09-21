(Alliance News) - Clabo Spa reported Thursday that it achieved net sales of EUR32.8 million in the first half of the year, up 20 percent from EUR27.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Total revenues, therefore, amounted to EUR33.6 million, up 10 percent from EUR30.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Normalized Ebitda amounted to EUR5.1 million, up 55 percent from EUR3.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

Normalized Net Income is EUR600,000 from a loss of EUR400,000 in the same period last year.

Normalized Net Financial Position is EUR36.5 million from EUR34.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

As for the future, "management is confident of achieving December 31 with a net sales value between EUR60 million and EUR62 million, total revenues between EUR62 million and EUR63 million and Ebitda close to EUR10 million as well as a further reduction in NFP compared to the June 30 date."

Clabo on Thursday closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR1.89 per share.

