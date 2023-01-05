Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Clabo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   IT0005091324

CLABO S.P.A.

(CLA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:51 2023-01-05 am EST
1.990 EUR   +15.30%
07:32aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Clabo up by double digits; well Portobello
AN
05:54aMib down, Italy inflation still in double digits
AN
03:42aMib opens down, oils recover
AN
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Clabo up by double digits; well Portobello

01/05/2023 | 07:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

Clabo leads the bullish performers with a 15 percent gain--the stock is currently suspended for excess volatility--with shares approaching EUR2.00 each.

----------

Portobello is doing well, up 7.3%, extending yesterday's sharp gain of 6.3%, that of the last month dle 50%, and that of the last six months by 20%. Over the past year, however, the stock is down 21%.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Ecosuntek sits at the bottom of the SME basket with a decline of 4.4 percent and with the shares stopping at EUR14.00 each. Despite today's drop, the stock is up 40% in the last month, 33% in the last six months, and 26% in the last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLABO S.P.A. 15.30% 1.99 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
ECOSUNTEK S.P.A. -2.73% 14.25 Delayed Quote.16.73%
PORTOBELLO S.P.A. 7.67% 30.9 Delayed Quote.7.89%
