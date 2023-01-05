ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Clabo up by double digits; well Portobello

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Clabo leads the bullish performers with a 15 percent gain--the stock is currently suspended for excess volatility--with shares approaching EUR2.00 each.

Portobello is doing well, up 7.3%, extending yesterday's sharp gain of 6.3%, that of the last month dle 50%, and that of the last six months by 20%. Over the past year, however, the stock is down 21%.

LOSERS

Ecosuntek sits at the bottom of the SME basket with a decline of 4.4 percent and with the shares stopping at EUR14.00 each. Despite today's drop, the stock is up 40% in the last month, 33% in the last six months, and 26% in the last year.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

