Clairvest Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 14, 2023 at 05:27 pm EST

Clairvest Group Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported negative revenue was CAD 31.24 million compared to revenue of CAD 71.76 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 43.97 million compared to net income of CAD 40.08 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.93 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 2.66 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.93 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 2.66 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was CAD 5.63 million compared to CAD 68.75 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 24.51 million compared to net income of CAD 28.75 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.63 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 1.91 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.63 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 1.91 a year ago.