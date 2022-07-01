Log in
    CVG   CA17965L1004

CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.

(CVG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:42 2022-06-30 pm EDT
65.01 CAD   +1.58%
Clairvest Invests in Star Waste of Boston

07/01/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
TORONTO, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”, collectively “Clairvest”) made an equity investment in Star Waste Systems, LLC (dba Boston Carting Services) (“Star Waste", or the “Company”) for a majority interest in the Company.

Formed in 2018, Star Waste is a leading independent solid waste management company servicing the Greater Boston Area with a focus on providing residential, commercial and roll-off container waste collection. The Company also operates a construction and demolition material recovery facility (“MRF”) located in North Andover, MA and is well positioned to grow in the market.

“We are excited for this opportunity to back the Founder and CEO, Patsy Sperduto, who has over 25 years of experience in the solid waste management industry. Having known Patsy and watched his success over the past 10 years, we are excited to now work together to build a regional leader. We are impressed by Patsy’s clear vision to grow and build on Star Waste’s position in the New England market,” said Michael Castellarin, Managing Director at Clairvest.

“Clairvest’s partnership-oriented investment style and expertise in supporting the growth of regional solid waste companies stood out to me when deciding on the ideal equity partner for Star Waste’s next phase. Beyond capital, Clairvest brings significant experience in the waste management sector and relationships in the industry which will be instrumental in supporting our team as we grow,” said Patsy Sperduto.

This investment builds on Clairvest’s 16-year track record in the environmental services industry. Star Waste represents Clairvest’s 58th platform investment and eighth platform investment partnership in the waste management sector. The Clairvest / CEP VI co-investment pool is capitalized at US$850 million and focuses on equity investments in growth companies.

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $3.2 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 58 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Manager, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
stephaniel@clairvest.com


Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 105 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
Net cash 2021 263 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 979 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 16,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth B. Rotman CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Michael Adam Wagman President, Director & Managing Director
Daniel Cheng Chief Financial Officer
G. John Krediet Chairman
Michael David Bregman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.0.00%760
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-43.13%23 754
EQT AB (PUBL)-57.53%20 339
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-19.85%3 009
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-50.99%2 417
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-16.00%2 215