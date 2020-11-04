Log in
11/04/2020

Clairvest Partners with Management Team of F12.net

Toronto, Ontario (November 3, 2020) - Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) ('CVG') today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI ('CEP VI') (collectively, 'Clairvest'), made a CAD $36 million (CAD $9.7 million from CVG) growth equity investment in F12.net Inc. ('F12', or the 'Company'). Clairvest partnered with the existing management team who will retain the majority of their equity in the business.

F12 is a rapidly expanding leader in managed IT services for Canadian-based small and medium-sized enterprises. F12 distills complex infrastructure, support, cloud, cybersecurity, and software licensing into turnkey service bundles for its clients. This best of breed offering is supported by F12 Connect, a proprietary software tool that delivers a superior client experience relative to the competition. The investment in F12 builds on Clairvest's 10-year successful investment track record in the IT services industry and represents an exciting opportunity to support the growth strategy of the Company's entrepreneurial management team.

'We are thrilled with the opportunity to back F12's management group, all of whom will continue to be significant investors in the Company. This is a leadership team with an ownership mentality, a track record of working collaboratively, and experience building a scalable platform. The future is very bright for F12 and we are excited to support an excellent team on their quest to transform how business technology is delivered,' said Mitch Green, Managing Director at Clairvest.

'F12 is about to embark upon an exciting growth trajectory, and we require an active partner who supports our vision. Clairvest brings much more than capital to this deal. They share our enthusiasm towards the future and have a proven track record of helping organizations like ours succeed,' said Alex Webb, CEO and Founder of F12.

F12 is Clairvest's 60th platform investment and the fourth investment by CEP VI. The Clairvest / CEP VI co-investment pool is capitalized at US$850 million and focuses on equity investments in growth companies.

Clairvest Group Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 18:45:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net income 2020 69,5 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net cash 2020 421 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,85x
Yield 2020 0,22%
Capitalization 800 M 609 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Clairvest Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth B. Rotman CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Michael Adam Wagman President, Director & Managing Director
G. John Krediet Chairman
Daniel Cheng Chief Financial Officer
Michael David Bregman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.0.86%610
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.61%25 663
EQT AB64.92%18 619
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-24.33%527
MBB SE4.08%515
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-66.95%434
