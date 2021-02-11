Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 as well as material events which occurred subsequent to quarter end. (All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)



Highlights

December 31, 2020 book value was $843.0 million or $55.98 per share versus $868.5 million or $57.67 per share as at September 30, 2020. During the quarter, Clairvest paid a $5.00 per share special dividend

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $49.9 million or $3.32 per share. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, net income was $90.1 million or $5.98 per share

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners V (“CEP V”) completed the sale of Right Time Heating and Air Conditioning (“Right Time”) for a 4.7x multiple of invested capital or an IRR of 110%

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) made a new equity investment in F12.NET

Clairvest and CEP VI made a new equity investment in Brunswick Bierworks

Subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Clairvest’s Board of Directors approved a new normal course issuer bid

Clairvest’s book value was $843.0 million or $55.98 per share as at December 31, 2020, compared with $868.5 million or $57.67 per share as at September 30, 2020. The decrease in book value for the quarter was attributable to $5.00 per share special dividend which was declared and paid in November 2020. Net income for the quarter was $49.9 million, or $3.32 per share, which resulted from the incremental gains on the sale of Right Time and net valuation changes in our private equity investment portfolio. Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 was $90.1 million, or $5.98 per share.

During the quarter, Clairvest and CEP V completed the sale of Right Time. At closing, Clairvest and CEP V realized sale proceeds of $98.3 million, Clairvest’s portion of which was $29.5 million, against its $6.4 million investment over the two-year holding period. Clairvest is entitled to certain additional proceeds of up to $0.9 million as stipulated in the purchase and sale agreement.

In November 2020, Clairvest and CEP VI made a $36 million equity investment in F12.NET, a leader in the Canadian managed IT services space. F12.NET provides comprehensive technology packages to small and medium enterprises across the country. Clairvest’s portion of the investment was $9.7 million.

Also in November 2020, Clairvest and CEP VI made a $19 million equity investment in Brunswick Bierworks, a leading Canadian contract manufacturer of specialty beverages. Clairvest’s portion of the investment was $5.1 million.

“Our rigorous investment approach continues to generate superior returns for our investors, as evidenced by the Right Time sale,” said Ken Rotman, CEO of Clairvest. “On the capital deployment side, we are very excited with the two new investments and we look forward to growing these businesses with our respective entrepreneur partners.”

Subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Clairvest’s Board of Directors has approved a new normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5% of the outstanding common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange during a 12-month period expected to commence on March 8, 2021.



Summary of Financial Results – Unaudited





Financial Results

Quarter ended Nine months ended December 31 December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($000’s, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net investment gain 61,561 86,848 111,636 120,498 Net carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 678 18,534 (7,086) 22,473 Distributions, interest income, dividends and fees 9,177 5,388 28,334 24,363 Total expenses, excluding income taxes 15,476 26,402 33,266 60,099 Net income and comprehensive income 49,937 73,046 90,055 94,435 Basic and fully diluted net income per share 3.32 4.83 5.98 6.25





Financial Position

December 31 March 31, 2020 2020 ($000’s, except share information and per share amounts) $ $ Total assets 950,440 944,878 Total cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments 330,272 428,856 Carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 36,622 44,409 Corporate investments(1) 529,279 400,291 Total liabilities 107,417 107,463 Management participation from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV 27,774 34,115 Book value(2) 843,023 837,415 Common shares outstanding 15,058,401 15,075,301 Book value per share(2) 55.98 55.55

(1) Includes carried interest of $71,111 (March 31, 2020: $14,453) and management participation of $48,613 (March 31, 2020: $10,893) from Clairvest Equity Partners V and VI, and $91,460 (March 31, 2020: $56,431) in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments held by Clairvest’s acquisition entities.

(2) Book value is a Non-IFRS measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities. The term book value does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Clairvest’s consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated book value consistently for many years and believes that book value can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance, and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.



Clairvest’s third quarter fiscal 2021 financial statements and MD&A are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Clairvest website at www.clairvest.com.

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

