    CVG   CA17965L1004

CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.

(CVG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:20 2022-06-23 am EDT
55.00 CAD   -0.90%
05:47pClairvest Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
05:47pClairvest Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
05/06CLAIRVEST : DTG Recycle acquires Washington Hauling Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
All news about CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
05:47pClairvest Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
05:47pClairvest Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
05/06CLAIRVEST : DTG Recycle acquires Washington Hauling Company
PU
03/07Clairvest Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 11, 2021, has expired.
CI
03/03Clairvest Group Renews Normal-Course Issuer Bid
MT
03/03CLAIRVEST BRIEF : Detail New Normal Course Issuer Bid, Involving Near 5% of the Outstandin..
MT
03/03Clairvest Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
03/03Clairvest Group Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 761,551 shares, representing 5% of..
CI
03/03Clairvest Group Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/10Clairvest Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 105 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net cash 2021 263 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 828 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Clairvest Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth B. Rotman CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Michael Adam Wagman President, Director & Managing Director
Daniel Cheng Chief Financial Officer
G. John Krediet Chairman
Michael David Bregman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.0.00%641
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-40.83%24 721
EQT AB (PUBL)-56.27%21 191
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-17.49%3 207
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-45.36%2 726
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-16.71%2 198