Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Clairvest Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVG   CA17965L1004

CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.

(CVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clairvest Signs Agreement To Acquire Delaware Park

11/05/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today announces that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI and a newly formed subsidiary of Rubico Gaming LLC, run by experienced gaming investor Thomas Benninger, has agreed to acquire the Delaware Park casino and racetrack business.

Delaware Park is a racino in Wilmington, Delaware serving the Delaware market and parts of the Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania markets. The property has been owned by the Rickman family since 1983 and consists of over 100,000 square feet of gaming space with slot machines, table games, and poker tables.

The closing of the transaction is subject to, among other things, obtaining regulatory approvals. The parties expect the closing to occur by the end of calendar year 2021.

Upon Closing, this will represent the 30th casino/racino in which Clairvest has held an ownership interest and Clairvest’s 14th platform investment in the gaming industry.

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 56 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Clairvest Group Inc., its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clairvest, its subsidiaries, it CEP limited partnerships and their investments to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general and economic business conditions and regulatory risks which could impact completion of the Delaware Park transaction. Clairvest is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Manager, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
stephaniel@clairvest.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
05:39pClairvest Signs Agreement To Acquire Delaware Park
GL
05:39pClairvest Signs Agreement To Acquire Delaware Park
GL
09/30CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Joins clairvest neem ventures in the future wakayama marina city i..
AQ
08/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Retail in Focus -3-
DJ
08/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/11Clairvest Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/11Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
GL
08/11Tranche Update on Clairvest Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 11, ..
CI
08/11Clairvest Announces Election of Directors
GL
08/03CLAIRVEST : Ken Rotman Joins Marlin Spring Advisory Board
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2021 105 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net cash 2021 263 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 930 M 747 M 747 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Clairvest Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth B. Rotman CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Michael Adam Wagman President, Director & Managing Director
Daniel Cheng Chief Financial Officer
G. John Krediet Chairman
Michael David Bregman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLAIRVEST GROUP INC.19.69%747
EQT AB (PUBL)133.37%56 387
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG57.64%47 256
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA64.25%947
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG25.64%850
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST23.36%675