Clara Industries Limited is an India-based packaging solutions provider. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of low density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), adhesive tapes and its related products and activities. It manufactures and trades plastic bags, industrial packaging self-adhesive tapes, printing and plain multi layered flexible packaging, PP plastic mats, twine and ropes. In flexible packaging, it manufactures printed films with surface printing as well as reverse printing, between 51 micron and above, and also laminates in two-, three- and four-layer structure. The Company also manufactures standing pouches, side gazette pouches, press and lock pouches and other pouches as per customer's requirement. It serves various industries, such as FMCG, consumer product, hardware tools, hospitality, housekeeping, pharmaceuticals, clothing and hosiery, edible oil, salt and sugar.