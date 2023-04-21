Claranova : 2022 -2023 Half-Year Financial Report

This document is a free translation of the original French language version of the interim financial report (rapport semestriel) provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should consequently be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with French law and French generally accepted accounting principles. While all possible care has been taken to ensure that this translation is an accurate representation of the original French document, this English version has not been audited by the company's statutory auditors and in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, only the original language version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and Claranova expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.
In this interim financial report, the term "Group" refers to Claranova and its subsidiaries and the terms "Claranova" and the "Company" refer to the company, Claranova.
This interim financial report contains information about the Group's objectives and development strategy. Such information may be identified by the use of the future and conditional tenses and by forward-looking terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "target", "expect", "intend", "should", "aim", "estimate", "believe", "wish" and "may" or, in certain cases, the negative form of these terms, or similar expressions.
The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives and development strategy depend on circumstances and events which may or may not occur.
These objectives and development priorities are not historical data and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts or data will occur, that the assumptions will be proven correct or that the objectives will be achieved. By their nature, these objectives may not be achieved and the statements and information presented in this Document may prove to be incorrect, without the Company being required in any way to provide an update, subject to applicable regulations and, particularly, the AMF General Regulations.
This interim financial report also contains information about the Company's business and the market and industry in which it operates. This information notably stems from studies conducted by internal and external sources (analysts' reports, specialized studies, sector publications, and any other information published by market research firms, companies and government agencies). The Company considers that this information presents a true and fair view of the market and industry in which it operates and accurately reflects its competitive position. However, while this information is considered reliable, it has not been independently verified by the Company.
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 - CLARANOVA
- 3
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
Our Group returned to growth and delivered record sales in H1 2022-2023, despite the impact of inflation on raw materials, transport, energy and wages, particularly in the United States, adversely impacting the entire sector. This performance was achieved by rebuilding PlanetArt's customer acquisition channels and the strength of Avanquest's SaaS business model, which is continuing to develop.
Over the period, our profitability has remained at a good level, reflecting notably marketing investments made in the first half in order to offset the seasonality effect of our businesses and lay the foundations for a more profitable second half. Our margins should improve in the coming months as we exercise better control over customer acquisition costs and continue our transition to a virtuous subscription-based sales model.
Our Group delivered record sales in the first half of
FY 2022-2023, highlighting its success in getting back on track for growth
Based on these factors and the strength of the Group's business model, we are expecting growth in revenue above 10% and an improvement in EBITDA of between 25% and 30% for FY 2022-2023.
This renewed momentum is a testimony to our ability to return to profitable and sustainable growth. By remaining on course, our prospects for the coming years remain very promising for the development of the entire Group.
PIERRE CESARINI
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Claranova group
4 -
KEY FIGURES
€315m
in H1 revenue
5%
EBITDA margin
€17m
EBITDA
REVENUE
REAL AND ORGANIC
EBITDA
(€m)
GROWTH (2)
(In € million)
315
19%
23
22
17%
278
280(1)
17
12%
1%
1%
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
H1
2020/21
2021/22
2022/23
2020/21
2021/22
2022/23
-6%
H1
H1
H1
2020/21
2021/22
2022/23
Actual rate
Organic
growth
growth
Restatement for the accounting adjustment of the Avanquest Software division's revenue arising from the application of IFRS 15 on the recognition of revenue over time from Soda PDF subscriptions transferred to a cloud-based model in August 2020 as reported in the Appendix to the press release of August 5, 2022.
Like-for-like(organic) growth equals the increase in revenue at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 - CLARANOVA