Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Claranova SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   FR0013426004

CLARANOVA SE

(CLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:03:51 2023-04-21 am EDT
1.892 EUR   +0.11%
10:40aClaranova : 2022 -2023 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
03/30Global markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, Warner...
MS
03/29Claranova SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Claranova : 2022 -2023 Half-Year Financial Report

04/21/2023 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

SUMMARY

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

4

KEY FIGURES

5

THE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO

6

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR

ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

19

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

42

STATEMENT BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE

FOR THE ORIGINAL FRENCH VERSION

OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

43

This document is a free translation of the original French language version of the interim financial report (rapport semestriel) provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers. This report should consequently be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with French law and French generally accepted accounting principles. While all possible care has been taken to ensure that this translation is an accurate representation of the original French document, this English version has not been audited by the company's statutory auditors and in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, only the original language version of the document in French is legally binding. As such, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor be used as the basis of any legal opinion and Claranova expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.

In this interim financial report, the term "Group" refers to Claranova and its subsidiaries and the terms "Claranova" and the "Company" refer to the company, Claranova.

This interim financial report contains information about the Group's objectives and development strategy. Such information may be identified by the use of the future and conditional tenses and by forward-looking terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "target", "expect", "intend", "should", "aim", "estimate", "believe", "wish" and "may" or, in certain cases, the negative form of these terms, or similar expressions.

The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives and development strategy depend on circumstances and events which may or may not occur.

These objectives and development priorities are not historical data and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts or data will occur, that the assumptions will be proven correct or that the objectives will be achieved. By their nature, these objectives may not be achieved and the statements and information presented in this Document may prove to be incorrect, without the Company being required in any way to provide an update, subject to applicable regulations and, particularly, the AMF General Regulations.

This interim financial report also contains information about the Company's business and the market and industry in which it operates. This information notably stems from studies conducted by internal and external sources (analysts' reports, specialized studies, sector publications, and any other information published by market research firms, companies and government agencies). The Company considers that this information presents a true and fair view of the market and industry in which it operates and accurately reflects its competitive position. However, while this information is considered reliable, it has not been independently verified by the Company.

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 - CLARANOVA

- 3

CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE

Our Group returned to growth and delivered record sales in H1 2022-2023, despite the impact of inflation on raw materials, transport, energy and wages, particularly in the United States, adversely impacting the entire sector. This performance was achieved by rebuilding PlanetArt's customer acquisition channels and the strength of Avanquest's SaaS business model, which is continuing to develop.

Over the period, our profitability has remained at a good level, reflecting notably marketing investments made in the first half in order to offset the seasonality effect of our businesses and lay the foundations for a more profitable second half. Our margins should improve in the coming months as we exercise better control over customer acquisition costs and continue our transition to a virtuous subscription-based sales model.

Our Group delivered record sales in the first half of

FY 2022-2023, highlighting its success in getting back on track for growth

Based on these factors and the strength of the Group's business model, we are expecting growth in revenue above 10% and an improvement in EBITDA of between 25% and 30% for FY 2022-2023.

This renewed momentum is a testimony to our ability to return to profitable and sustainable growth. By remaining on course, our prospects for the coming years remain very promising for the development of the entire Group.

PIERRE CESARINI

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Claranova group

4 -

KEY FIGURES

€315m

in H1 revenue

5%

EBITDA margin

€17m

EBITDA

REVENUE

REAL AND ORGANIC

EBITDA

(€m)

GROWTH (2)

(In € million)

315

19%

23

22

17%

278

280(1)

17

12%

1%

1%

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

H1

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23

-6%

H1

H1

H1

2020/21

2021/22

2022/23

Actual rate

Organic

growth

growth

  1. Restatement for the accounting adjustment of the Avanquest Software division's revenue arising from the application of IFRS 15 on the recognition of revenue over time from Soda PDF subscriptions transferred to a cloud-based model in August 2020 as reported in the Appendix to the press release of August 5, 2022.
  2. Like-for-like(organic) growth equals the increase in revenue at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates.

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 - CLARANOVA

- 5

Disclaimer

Claranova SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CLARANOVA SE
10:40aClaranova : 2022 -2023 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
03/30Global markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, W..
MS
03/29Claranova SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Claranova SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
02/08Claranova SE Announces Revenue Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Ended Dece..
CI
02/08CLARANOVA SE : Provisional calendar
CO
01/18France's Forsee Power Names CFO
MT
2022Claranova : Report on Claranova's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of November 3..
PU
2022CLARANOVA SE : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
2022CLARANOVA SE : Provisional calendar
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 524 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2023 -2,30 M -2,52 M -2,52 M
Net Debt 2023 73,8 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -34,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 86,1 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CLARANOVA SE
Duration : Period :
Claranova SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARANOVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,89 €
Average target price 5,39 €
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Césarini Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Luisa Munaretto Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean-Loup Rousseau Independent Non-Executive Director
Francis Meston Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Hedouis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARANOVA SE-31.22%94
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.30%2 129 747
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.05%58 393
SYNOPSYS INC.18.25%57 503
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.26%53 720
SEA LIMITED51.37%44 638
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer