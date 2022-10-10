Claranova : Acquisition of Scanner App LLC by Avanquest to develop mobile applications in PDF, Security and Photo

Communiqué de presse October 10, 2022

Acquisition of Scanner App LLC by Avanquest

to develop mobile applications in PDF, Security and Photo

Paris, France - October 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (CET). Avanquest - Software SaaS division of Claranova announces the acquisition of the assets of Scanner App LLC, a US-basedcompany specialized in mobile application development.

This acquisition demonstrates the commitment of Avanquest to develop a strong mobile application business alongside its current desktop applications in its growing segments of PDF, Security and Photo.

The acquisition includes a series of subscription-based mobile apps that are expanding our PDF business with native mobile solutions to scan, fill, edit and sign any PDF; JPG to PDF conversion and share scans anywhere. All these mobile apps are available in the Apple App Store (iOS) across 40 countries and available in 10 languages.

This strategic acquisition for Avanquest offers multiple synergies for its existing PDF family of products and a great opportunity to accelerate its growth by providing native PDF solutions for mobile users while increasing its recurring revenue share.

With more than 2M unique monthly mobile users coming to its PDF web properties, Avanquest will be in a great position to offer them highly qualitative targeted offers with the addition of those mobile apps.

With this acquisition, Avanquest reaffirms its strategy within the Mobile sector and to become the largest, more complete, and best alternative to Adobe PDF solutions.

The acquisition of Scanner App LLC, which is already profitable, was financed by the company's own funds.

Discover the PDF Scanner application:

