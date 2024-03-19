Unofficial convenience translation of the French original for information purposes

ADDENDUM TO THE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

OF APRIL 5, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

Pursuant to the publication by Claranova (the "Company") of the meeting notice in French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) No. 26 of February 28, 2024 (the "Meeting Notice") for the Combined General Meeting to be held on April 5, 2024 (the "General Meeting"), the Board of Directors met on March 14, 2024 to complete its report of March 7 on the resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting of April 5, 2024 (the "Board of Directors' Report").

This addendum (the "Addendum") was prepared at the above-mentioned Board of Directors' meeting of March 14, 2024 as an addendum to the Report of the Board of Directors on the resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website in accordance with applicable provisions.

Following exchanges with the Company's Statutory Auditors and their comments on the proposed wording of the 14th resolution (Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares to be issued in the event of a capital increase giving access to the share capital of the Company, any subsidiary and/or any other company affiliated thereto, with or without preferential subscription rights), that the resolution lacked precision insofar as it did not specifically refer to the resolutions to which the over-allotment option might apply by not specifically referring to the resolutions to which the overallotment (greenshoe) option might apply, the Board of Directors decided that it would be necessary to amend the 14th resolution to take into account the observations of the Statutory Auditors on this point.

The Board of Directors accordingly specifies that the 14th resolution shall apply to all resolutions authorizing a capital increase by means of a cash contribution. The14th resolution is subject to the overall ceiling set in the18th resolution, thus ensuring that shareholders are given a sufficient degree of certainty as to the maximum amount of the over-allotment option to be able to vote on the 14th resolution in an informed manner.

The Board of Directors also made technical adjustments to Appendix 1 ("Compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer for FY 2023-2024") and Appendix 2 ("Compensation policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for FY 2023-2024") of its report. The appendices in question, as amended, are respectively Appendix 4and Appendix5to this Addendum.

This Addendum was adopted by the Board of Directors on March 14, 2024, following its decisions to amend the wording of the 14th and 18th resolutions (Setting the maximum amount of issues that may be carried out by virtue of the delegations of authority granted by the General Meeting) as published in the Meeting Notice, in order to eliminate the reference to the 10th resolution in said Meeting Notice, and to accept requests from shareholders to include draft resolutions on the agenda, and to indicate whether or not they have been approved by the Board of Directors.

The draft resolutions are shown in Appendix 3.