FIRST RESOLUTION (Approval of the agreements governed by Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021- 2022)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for ordinary general meetings, having read the statutory auditors' special report on the regulated agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021-2022,

approves the conclusions of the report presented to the Annual General Meeting by the Statutory Auditors Ernst & Young and Aplitec, in accordance with Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code on agreements subject to authorization and the agreements presented therein for FY 2021-2022.

Insofar as necessary, notes that the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending June 30, 2023, will vote on the agreements for the 2022 -2023 financial year and on the conclusions of the special report to be conclusions of the special report to be presented by the statutory auditors Mazars and Ernst & Young.

SECOND RESOLUTION(Insofar as necessary, acknowledgement of the separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for Ordinary General Meetings, after considering the report of the Board of Directors and the summary of the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting of June 14, 2023,

acknowledges the Board of Directors' decision on June 14, 2023, to disassociate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors, and to initiate a search for a replacement for Mr. Pierre Cesarini, the current Chairman of the Board, who will retain his functions as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

THIRD RESOLUTION (Appointment of Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey as Director of the Company)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for ordinary general meetings and after considering the Board of Directors' report,

resolves to appoint Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey as director, effective as of today for a term of six (6) years, expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2029.

FOURTH RESOLUTION (Appointment of Mr. Craig Forman as Director of the Company)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for ordinary general meetings and after considering the Board of Directors' report,

resolves to appoint Mr. Craig Forman as director, effective as of today for a term of six (6) years, expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2029.

FIFTH RESOLUTION (Approval of the revised compensation policy for the Chairman-CEO for FY 2022-2023)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for ordinary general meetings,

after considering the Board of Directors' report and Chapter 3 of the Company's FY 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document as amended by amendments filed with the AMF under numbers D. 22-0788 and D. 22-0788-A01 (constituting the corporate governance report required under article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code),

approves, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-8 II of the French Commercial Code, the revised compensation policy for the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for FY 2022-2023, as presented in the Corporate Governance Report and the Board of Directors' report.

SIXTH RESOLUTION (Approval of the revised compensation policy for the Deputy CEO for FY 2022-2023)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for ordinary general meetings,

after considering the Board of Directors' report and Chapter 3 of the Company's FY 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document as amended by amendments filed with the AMF under numbers D. 22-0788 and D. 22-0788-A01 (constituting the corporate governance report required under article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code),

approves, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-8 II of the French Commercial Code, the revised compensation policy for the Company's Deputy CEO for FY 2022-2023, as presented in the Corporate Governance Report and the Board of Directors' report.

SEVENTH RESOLUTION((Approval of information on the compensation of individual officers required by Article L. 22-10-9, paragraph I, of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021-2022)

The General Meeting, voting in accordance with quorum and majority rules for ordinary general meetings,

after considering the Board of Directors' report and Chapter 3 of the Company's FY 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document as amended by amendments filed with the AMF under numbers D. 22-0788 and D. 22-0788-A01 (constituting the corporate governance report required under article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code),

approves, in accordance with Article L. 22-10-34-I of the French Commercial Code, the information referred to in Article L. 22-10-9-I of the French Commercial Code presented therein.