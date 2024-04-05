Press release April 4, 2024

Availability of the FY 2023-2024Half-Year Financial Report

Final FY 2023-2024half-year financial statements

Paris, France - April 4, 2024, 11pm (CET). Claranova announces the availability of its FY 2023-2024 Half- Year Financial Report (in French1) filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers (or AMF).

Claranova confirms the approval of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half of the FY 2023-2024 by the Board of Directors on April 4, 2024, and their limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

The Company specifies that there is no difference between the information published in the press release of March 20, 2024, and the final financial statements published in the Half-YearFinancial Report. During this interim period, the Group completed the renegotiation of its OCEANE2 debt, enabling it to be refinanced over 4 years at more favorable interest rates and, above all, removing any uncertainty concerning the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

This document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be consulted on the Claranova website: www.claranova.com(under Investors / Financial publications / Financial reports).

Financial calendar:

April 5, 2024: General Meeting

May 7, 2024: Q3 revenue 2023-2024

