Claranova : InPixio dawns the era of AI with Photo Studio® 11.5

Press release July 26, 2021

inPixio dawns the era of AI with Photo Studio® 11.5

Paris, France - July 26, 2021, 6:00 p.m. (CET). Avanquest, Claranova's software publishing division, announces the rollout of inPixio Photo Studio® 11.5, when integrates for the first time ever advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo editing tools to automate and simplify the photo editing experience.

With more than 10 million users across the globe, this latest version of Avanquest's software editing tool represents a major milestone in inPixio's development. This enhancement highlights Avanquest's culture of innovation and continuing improvements as it regularly integrates very best technology into its products. The result are AI tools that are even easier to use which allows users to be even more creative and guarantees professional quality photographs after each retouching.

With inPixio Photo Studio® 11.5, photo editing enthusiasts can now take advantage of a fully automated image processing technology that is 15 times faster than previously available technologies. The machine learning technologies developed by Avanquest's R&D teams make it possible to cut out, remove or replace the background or sky of an image with a single click in just a few seconds. Having already been powered by the integration of tens of thousands of photos before the official launch, the inPixio algorithm will continually improve as the number of its users increases. inPixio's new automatic editing feature is already among the most advanced on the market, with nearly 95% of all photos successfully retouched. The desired edited result is instantaneous and precise, even for the most complex photos which allows anyone to edit photos with greater ease of use, speed, and quality while retaining complete control over the entire photo editing process. The combination of artificial intelligence and manual photo editing capabilities assures the user the flexibility needed to successfully retouch their favorite photos.

"We are very excited to be able to offer our customers this major breakthrough by integrating AI features and machine learning algorithms to facilitate the photomontage process," commented Manuel Coelho, Director of Development at inPixio. "These new features were introduced to address the evolving needs of our users for increasingly easy, fast and efficient tools. These needs are fully addressed by this latest version which perfectly illustrates our strategy of systematically bringing our customers the very best technological innovations."

"These new features that significantly improve the user experience in consequence also highlight the Group's capacity for innovation and our approach to technology as a way to propose concrete and universal solutions to the largest number of people possible. This latest version of inPixio platforms perfectly fits our mission to empower people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology" commented Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova Group.

Avanquest will continue to capitalize on these new artificial intelligence technologies in future versions of inPixio Photo Studio® to provide the best photo editing experience for its users.

Already available in a desktop version for Windows in 100 countries and in 11 different languages, inPixio Photo Studio® 11.5 and its automatic editing (AI) features will be gradually deployed for Mac, mobile and cloud-based environments.

Learn more about the latest version of InPixio Photo Studio®: https://www.inpixio.com/fr/