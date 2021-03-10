Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Claranova SE    CLA   FR0013426004

CLARANOVA SE

(CLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Claranova: Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro Is Appointed to the Board of Directors

03/10/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Claranova SE (Paris:CLA) (ISIN: FR0013426004) today announces the co-optation of Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro as a new member of the Group’s Board of Directors. This appointment will be submitted to the shareholders’ approval at the next General Meeting.

An iconic figure of entrepreneurship and the digital universe, Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro is President of the Supervisory Board of the group Talentia Software, a leading provider of Finance Payroll and HR product solutions she managed from 2007 to the end of 2018. She successfully completed several acquisitions which contributed to multiplying its revenue by four and getting the Group back on the track to profitable growth. Elected “Woman Entrepreneur of the Year” by the French business magazine, Usine Nouvelle, in 2012, Ms. Chaine-Ribeiro is also Co-President of the European and International Commission of MEDEF, the leading network of entrepreneurs in France and President of the French Federation of Very Small Businesses (FTPE). She is also a member of the strategic committee promoting the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region under the direction of its President, Valérie Pécresse.

An enthusiastic advocate of business interests, Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro also actively promotes the position of women in business, particularly in the technology sector. Member of the Board of the not-for-profit organization, “Women Equity for Growth”, and Vice President of the not-for-profit “Women in Leadership”, in 2011 she created the “Women in the Digital Industry” Commission of Syntec Numérique, the French professional association for the digital industry. From 2014 to 2018, she served as the first woman President of the Syntec Federation that represents Syntec Numérique, Syntec-Ingénierie, Syntec Etudes et Conseil, as well as the Event and Professional Training business activities. During the same period, she became a member of MEDEF’s Executive Committee, joining the Bureau after Pierre Gattaz in 2016.

Ms. Chaine-Ribeiro is an Officer of the National Order of Merit and Knight of the Legion of Honor.

Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro commented “I am extremely honored to join Claranova as a member of the Board of Directors and determined to put all my experience to the service of the Group and its shareholders to continue the remarkable work accomplished over the last few years. While Claranova’s qualities are unique, they are still not sufficiently recognized. I am joining Claranova at an important phase in its development, with the conviction that its growth potential remains considerable.”

Pierre Cesarini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Claranova, commenting on this appointment stated: “We are extremely proud to welcome Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro as a new member of our Board of Directors. Her entrepreneurial experience and her thorough understanding of the digital sector and growth companies will represent extremely valuable assets to intelligently guide Claranova’s development strategy. With a reinforced organization and governance, Claranova is entering a new phase in its development for achieving its goals and its transformation in size.”

Financial calendar:
FY 2020-2021 H1 results: March 31, 2021

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group:
https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES
Ticker :  CLA
ISIN : FR0013426004


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CLARANOVA SE
12:01pCLARANOVA : Ms. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro Is Appointed to the Board of Directors
BU
03/02CLARANOVA  : Software Publishing Unit Closes PDFescape Acquisition
MT
03/01CLARANOVA  : Avanquest, Claranova's Software Publishing Division, Completes Its ..
BU
02/10CLARANOVA  : H1 2020-2021 revenue
PU
02/10CLARANOVA : H1 2020-2021 Revenue: Strong Growth at Constant Exchange Rates: +25%
BU
02/10CLARANOVA SE  : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
02/08CLARANOVA  : Ranks 6th Among the Fastest-growing Companies of France's 2021 Grow..
BU
02/02CLARANOVA  : Dropbox selects Soda PDF in its new applications platform Dropbox A..
PU
02/02CLARANOVA : Dropbox Selects Soda PDF in Its New Applications Platform Dropbox Ap..
BU
01/08CLARANOVA  : Nombre d'actions et droits de vote au 31 décembre 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 492 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2021 10,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2021 25,5 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 257 M 305 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart CLARANOVA SE
Duration : Period :
Claranova SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARANOVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,65 €
Last Close Price 6,54 €
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre Césarini Chairman-Management Board
Sébastien Martin Director & Director-Finance
Caroline Le Bigot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luisa Munaretto Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean Loup Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLARANOVA SE-2.68%305
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.23%1 763 219
SEA LIMITED14.78%116 961
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.42%99 858
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.35%58 277
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.61%53 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ