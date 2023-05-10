Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Claranova SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLA   FR0013426004

CLARANOVA SE

(CLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-05-10 am EDT
2.390 EUR   +3.46%
12:51pClaranova : Q3 2022-2023 revenue
PU
04/21Claranova : 2022 -2023 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
03/30Global markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, Warner...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Claranova : Q3 2022-2023 revenue

05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

May 10, 2023

Q3 2022-2023 revenue

Q3 2022-2023 revenue remains steady

FY 2022-2023nine-month revenue up 9% to €405m1

This press release presents unaudited Group consolidated revenue, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

"Claranova achieved during the first nine months a growth in revenue of 9% to €405m. The diversity of our portfolio of activities assured us a steady revenue stream in the third quarter, despite an underperformance by PlanetArt reflecting a priority given to profitability and a less favorable exchange rate. And with Avanquest and myDevices delivering double-digit gains, we can confirm our goal of achieving growth in revenue of 10% and an improvement in EBITDA2 of between 25% and 30% for the full year.3"

Pierre Cesarini, Chairman-CEO of Claranova.

Paris, France - May 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m. (CET). Claranova reported revenue for the first nine months of FY 2022-2023 of €405m or growth of 9% at actual exchange rates compared to the previous year and 2% at constant exchange rates. All the Group's businesses grew both at actual exchange rates and like-for-like4 during the first nine months of FY 2022-2023.

Revenue trends by division for the first nine months of FY 2022-2023:

Jul. 2022 to

Jul. 2021 to

Change at

Change at

Change at

constant

constant

constant scope

(in € million)

Mar. 2023

Mar. 2022

Change

exchange

consolidation

and exchange

(9 months)

(9 months) 5

rates

scope

rates

PlanetArt

314

291

8%

1%

8%

1%

Avanquest

86

76

13%

9%

8%

3%

myDevices

5

3.5

36%

24%

36%

24%

Revenue

405

370

9%

3%

8%

2%

1 At actual exchange rates.

2EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is a non-GAAP aggregate used to measure the operating performance of the businesses. It is equal to Recurring Operating Income before depreciation, amortization and share-based payments including related social security expenses and the IFRS 16 impact on the recognition of leases.

  1. Based on the average daily EUR/USD exchange rate from July 1, 2022 to March 27, 2023, i.e. 1.03
  2. Change at constant scope and exchange rates
  3. Restatement for the accounting adjustment of the Avanquest Software division's revenue arising from the application of IFRS 1 5 on the recognition of revenue over time from Soda PDF subscriptions transferred to a cloud-based model in August 2020 as reported in the Appendix to the press release of August 5, 2022.

ANALYSTS - INVESTORS

CODES

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

PAGE 1 / 3

+33 1 41 27 19 74

Ticker :  CLA

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com

ISIN : FR0013426004

ir@claranova.com

www.claranova.com

Press release

May 10, 2023

Revenue trends by division for the third quarter of FY 2022-2023:

Change at

Change at

Change at

Dec. 2022 to

Dec. 2021 to

constant

constant

constant scope

In €m

Mar. 2023

Mar. 2022

Change

exchange

consolidation

and exchange

(3 months)

(3 months) 6

rates

scope

rates

PlanetArt

60

64

(6%)

(2%)

(6%)

(2%)

Avanquest

29

26

13%

14%

7%

8%

myDevices

2

1

53%

44%

53%

44%

Revenue

91

91

0%

3%

(2%)

2%

PlanetArt: nine-month revenue exceeding €300m (+8%)

PlanetArt, the personalized objects e-commerce subsidiary, reported nine-month revenue of €314m, up 8% at actual exchange rates from the same period last year (+1% at constant exchange rates). This performance highlights the success of the alternative marketing channels introduced by PlanetArt's teams several months ago.

In Q3, the division experienced slower growth with revenue of €60m, reflecting a less favorable exchange rate and the decision by PlanetArt's teams to focus on profitability. To this end, efforts were devoted to stabilizing customer acquisition costs and redirecting sales to higher value-added offers.

Avanquest: 9-month revenue of €86m, up 13%.

Increased marketing investments in H1 enabled Avanquest, the Group's software publishing division, to achieve revenue of €29m in Q3 2022-2023 or growth of 13% at actual exchange rates. Revenue for the first nine months rose in consequence to €86m, up 13% at actual exchange rates (+3% like-for-like), driven mainly by SaaS sales of proprietary software for Security for PDF (+12% over the period) and Photo applications (+9% over the period).

The contribution of non-core businesses totaled €14m for the first nine months of FY 2022-2023, down by 15% from the same period last year. As a result, by the end of March 2023, these lower-margin activities represented only 17% of the division's revenue.

Benefiting from a larger customer base and a percentage of recurring revenues reaching 65 % at the end of March 2023, the Avanquest division should continue to grow in Q4 and improve its profitability for the full year.

myDevices: continuing growth in revenue to €5m for the first 9 months

In Q3 2022-2023, the IoT (Internet of Things) division, myDevices continued to ramp up operations with revenue of €2m, up 53% at actual exchange rates (44% at constant exchange rates). Based on this good performance, revenue for the first nine months rose to €5m (+36% at actual rates and +24% at constant rates). By exceeding the threshold of 200 partners (204), myDevices will benefit from annual recurring revenue (ARR) of €3m as of March 31, 2023, a 37% increase compared to the end of March 2022 at constant exchange rates.

Financial calendar:

August 2, 2023: FY 2022-2023 revenue

6 Restatement for the accounting adjustment of the Avanquest Software division's revenue arising from the application of IFRS 1 5 on the recognition of revenue over time from Soda PDF subscriptions transferred to a cloud-based model in August 2020 as reported in the Appendix to the press release of August 5, 2022.

ANALYSTS - INVESTORS

CODES

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

PAGE 2 / 3

+33 1 41 27 19 74

Ticker :  CLA

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com

ISIN : FR0013426004

ir@claranova.com

www.claranova.com

Press release

May 10, 2023

Telephone number for individual shareholders available from Tuesday to Thursday between 2 p.m. and

4 p.m. for calls within France: 0805 29 10 00 (local rate).

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

ANALYSTS - INVESTORS

CODES

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

PAGE 3 / 3

+33 1 41 27 19 74

Ticker :  CLA

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com

ISIN : FR0013426004

ir@claranova.com

www.claranova.com

Disclaimer

Claranova SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:50:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CLARANOVA SE
12:51pClaranova : Q3 2022-2023 revenue
PU
04/21Claranova : 2022 -2023 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
03/30Global markets live: Airbus, Manchester United, EA, Credit Suisse, W..
MS
03/29Claranova SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/29Claranova SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
02/08Claranova SE Announces Revenue Results for the Second Quarter and First Half Ended Dece..
CI
02/08CLARANOVA SE : Provisional calendar
CO
01/18France's Forsee Power Names CFO
MT
2022Claranova : Report on Claranova's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of November 3..
PU
2022CLARANOVA SE : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 524 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2023 -2,30 M -2,52 M -2,52 M
Net Debt 2023 73,8 M 80,8 M 80,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 -42,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 105 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CLARANOVA SE
Duration : Period :
Claranova SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLARANOVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,31 €
Average target price 5,39 €
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Césarini Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Luisa Munaretto Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean-Loup Rousseau Independent Non-Executive Director
Francis Meston Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Hedouis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLARANOVA SE-15.94%115
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.01%2 282 695
SYNOPSYS INC.16.43%55 887
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%55 636
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.30%51 271
SEA LIMITED61.45%47 608
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer