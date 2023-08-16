CLARANOVA S.E. A European company (Societas Europaea or SE) with capital of €57,206,910 Registered office: 2 rue Berthelot, CS 80141, 92414 Courbevoie Cedex Registered in Nanterre (RCS No.°329 764 625) REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 4 SEPTEMBER 2023 Dear Shareholders, This Ordinary General Meeting has been called to submit the resolutions for your approval in accordance with the following agenda: Approval of agreements governed by Articles L. 225-38 et seq . of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021-2022; Insofar as necessary, acknowledgment of the separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer ( Directeur Général ); Appointment of Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey as Director of the Company; Appointment of Mr. Craig Forman as Director of the Company; Approval of the revised compensation policy for the Company's Chairman-CEO for FY 2022-2023; Approval of the revised compensation policy for the Deputy CEO for FY 2022-2023; Approval of the information on individual corporate officer compensation required by Article L. 22-10-9, paragraph I, of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021-2022; Approval of fixed and variable components of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid in or granted for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 to Mr. Pierre Cesarini, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Approval of fixed and variable components of total compensation and benefits of all kinds paid or granted to Mr. Pierre Cesarini, Chief Executive Officer, in respect of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022; Resolution requested by certain shareholders not approved by the Board of Directors. Appointment of a new independent director 10. Powers for formalities. English translation of the French original for information and convenience purposes only page. 1

Items of business requested to be included on the agenda by certain shareholders and not subject to a vote. Item No. 1 - Results of the capital increase carried out on July 12, 2023 Item No. 2 - Independence of Claranova's directors with regard to the provisions of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance Item No. 3 - Decision by the Claranova Board of Directors to separate the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Item no. 4 - Repayment of the Euro PP private bond placement on June 27, 2019 Item No. 5 - Redemption of OCEANE bonds issued on August 16, 2021 Item No. 6 - Claranova group development strategy * * * This report is intended to present the reasons for the resolutions submitted for your approval at the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 4 September 2023. With regard to the resolutions concerning the approval of the FY 2021-2022 regulated agreements and the Company's compensation policy, we refer you to the annual report on the Company's activity during the financial year ended 30 June 2022 and the corporate governance report included in the FY 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document as amended by amendments filed with the AMF under no. D.22-0788 and no. D.22-0788-A01, available on the Company's website: https://www.claranova.com/investisseurs/assemblees-generales/ The purpose of this General Meeting is (i) to approve the related-party agreements for FY 2021-2022, as presented to the Ordinary General Meeting of 30 November 2022, (ii) to change the governance model by strengthening the composition of the Board of Directors in conjunction with the separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, (iii) to approve the revised FY 2022-2023 compensation policy. * * * 2

PRESENTATION OF THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE VOTE OF THE GENERAL MEETING Approval of related-party agreements for FY 2021-2022 as presented to the General Meeting of 30 November 2022 FIRST RESOLUTION - Approval of agreements governed by Articles L. 225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021-2022 It is reminded that the General Meeting of 30 November 2022 rejected the fourth resolution concerning the approval of agreements governed by Articles L.225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code for FY 2021-2022. In this respect, and in accordance with Article L.225-40 of the French Commercial Code, the agreements in question remained in force with regard to third parties, and the parties concerned are responsible for assuming any adverse consequences arising from these agreements. The General Meeting is asked to approve the agreements concerned for FY 2021-2022 and the conclusions of the report presented to the General Meeting by the Statutory Auditors, Ernst & Young et Aplitec, pursuant to Article L. 225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code. The Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, will vote on the agreements for FY 2022-2023 and the conclusions of the special report to be presented by the statutory auditors, Mazars and Ernst & Young. Governance changes 2nd resolution - Insofar as necessary, acknowledgement of the separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer (Directeur Général); On June 14, 2023, the Board of Directors decided to separate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors from that of Chief Executive Officer, and to launch a search for a replacement for Pierre Cesarini, current Chairman of the Board of Directors, who will remain in his role as the Company's CEO. As necessary, the Annual General Meeting is asked to duly acknowledge this decision. As the 3rd and 4th resolutions call for the appointment of new directors, the newly-formed Board of Directors will elect a Chairman from among its members at its next meeting, in accordance with the Company's bylaws. 3rd and4th resolutions - Appointment of Ms. Gabrielle Gauthey and Mr. Craig Forman as Directors of the Company The Annual General Meeting will be asked to appoint the following directors: Gabrielle Gauthey Graduated of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines, Gabrielle Gauthey has solid experience in strategic management acquired in the public sector as well as in strategic investment (Groupe Caisse des Dépôts, ARCEP) and major French/European groups in telecoms, media, energy and infrastructure. Currently Director of European Public Affairs and representative of the Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies to the institutions of the European Union, she is also a director of the Gecina 3

group and a member of the Académie Française des Technologies. In June 2019, she joined the executive committee of the GRP (Gaz, Renewables, Power) branch of Total, as Senior Vice President, carbon neutrality businesses, in charge of Total ventures, Greenflex, decarbonation solutions, industrial carbon sinks (CCUS and nature- based solutions) and hydrogen business units. After starting her career at the France Telecom, she joined DATAR in 1992 as Director of the Foreign Investment in France Department, where she created the "Invest in France" network, now Business France. From 1995 to 1997, she served as technical advisor to François Fillon, Minister of Post, Telecommunications and Space, in charge of information and telecommunications technologies, where she spearheaded the opening up of the telecommunications sector to competition and the privatization of France Télécom. In 1998, Gabrielle Gauthey became Deputy General Manager of Sofirad, and created "Le SAT", the first French satellite radio and TV bouquet in Africa, which became the Canalsatellite bouquet. In 2000, she joined the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations as Director of New Information and Communication Technologies. She is in charge of the "digital development of territories" program and creates the first public initiative networks (Rips). From 2003 to 2008, she was a Commissioner on the Board of ARCEP, the French regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services, and Vice-Chair of the European Regulators Group (ERG) for electronic communications networks and services. From 2009 to 2015, as a member of the Alcatel-Lucent Group Executive Committee, she was responsible for the public and defense sectors worldwide, setting up PPP projects in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific, including the Red Abierta project in Mexico ($7 billion). Vice-President of the FIEEC, President of the Medef Innovation Commission and a member of the French National Digital Council, she is also a member of the Broadband Commission of the ITU and UNESCO, responsible for promoting digital services in emerging countries. From February 2015 to April 2018, as Director of Investments and Local Development and member of the Executive Committee of Caisse des Dépôts, she promoted investments in infrastructure, real estate, tourism, energy, digital technologies and business creation (€1 billion invested in projects valued at €7 billion). Gabrielle Gauthey's term of office will be for six (6) years, expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2029 (financial statements for FY 2028-2029). Craig Forman Craig Forman is a digital transformation leader with over 40 years of worldwide operational experience in technology, media and telecommunications. His experience includes functional responsibility for product, technology, sales, marketing and operations at the highest levels of some of Silicon Valley's leading technology platform companies. He has also held a number of senior management positions, with responsibility for finance, personnel, legal affairs, strategy and business development. Craig Forman is General Partner of NextNews Ventures, an investment company in Silicon Valley and New York. Former CEO and Chairman of McClatchy Co., America's second-largest local news company, operating daily newspapers and digital assets in 30 markets across 14 4