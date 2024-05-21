Claranova: end of dispute with Canadian shareholders

Claranova announces that it has reached an agreement with its Canadian minority shareholders, Michael Dadoun and Daniel Assouline, who have withdrawn their legal proceedings against the company without consideration.



This withdrawal follows recent changes in Claranova's governance, with Michael Dadoun joining the Board of Directors and Daniel Assouline becoming a non-voting director, approved at the Annual General Meeting of April 5, 2024.



These shareholders, representing 6.99% of the capital, had challenged decisions made at the Annual General Meeting of 2022.



Marc Goldberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his satisfaction with this resolution, underlining the calm climate within Claranova and the prospects for growth under the leadership of CEO Eric Gareau.



