Claranova : Half-year Financial Report as of December 31, 2020

In this

Interim Financial Report,

the term "Group" refers to Claranova and

its subsidiaries and the terms "Claranova" or the "Company" refer to the company, Claranova.

This Interim Financial Report contains information about the Group's

objectives and development strategy. Such information may be identified by the use of the future and conditional tenses and by forward-looking terms such as "consider", "envisage", "think", "target", "expect", "intend", "should", "aim", "estimate", "believe", "wish" and "may" or, in certain cases, the negative form of these

terms, or similar expressions.

The reader's attention is drawn to the fact that these objectives and development strategy depend on circumstances and events which may or may not occur.

These objectives and development strategy are not historical data and should not be considered to give any assurance that the stated events and data will occur, the assumptions confirmed, or the objectives attained. By their nature, these objectives may not be achieved and the statements and information presented in the Registration Document may prove incorrect, without the Company being required in any way to provide an update, subject to

applicable regulations and particularly the AMF General Regulations (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Regulator).

This International Financial Report contains information about the Company's business and the market and industry in which it operates. This information notably stems from studies conducted by internal and external sources (analysts' reports, specialized studies, sector publications, and any other information published by market research firms, companies and government agencies). The Company

considers that this information presents a true and fair view of

the market and industry in which it operates and accurately

reflects its competitive position. However, while this

information is considered reliable, it has not

beenindependentlyverifiedbythe Company.