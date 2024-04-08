Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Claranova (Paris:CLA) shareholders was held on first notice on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 3 p.m., in the DESKEO auditorium, Grande Arche de la Défense, 1, Parvis de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux, under the chairmanship of Marc Goldberg. Chairman of the Claranova Board of Directors.

The 950 shareholders present or represented at this Combined General Meeting held 22,519,424 shares, representing 39.69% of existing shares and voting rights.

Resolutions no. 2, 3, 4, 7, 10, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were approved by the shareholders. Resolutions 1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and resolution C were rejected.

Financial calendar:

May 7, 2024: FY 2023-2024 Q3 revenue

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova’s portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com

Appendices

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 57,206,910

Number of shares with voting rights: 56,741,766

Number of shareholders Number of shares Number of votes Shareholders present or represented 168 14 885 272 14 885 272 Powers of the Chairman 330 366 010 366 010 Votes by mail 452 7 268 142 7 268 142 Total 950 22 519 424 22 519 424 Quorum 39.69%

Detailed information on the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of April 5, 2024, is available on the Group's website in the "Shareholders’ Meetings" section: https://www.claranova.com/investisseurs/assemblees-generales/

www.claranova.com

