Press release 3 July 2023

Transfer of the liquidity contract

Clariane, the leading European community in care, healthcare and hospitality in times of vulnerability, announces entrusting BNP Paribas Exane, from 3 July 2023 to 31 December 2023 and renewable by tacit agreement for successive one-year periods, with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares.

This contract was established in accordance with the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for the promotion by BNP Paribas Exane of the Clariane share on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.

The resources allocated to its implementation are:

219,607 shares

348,335.51 euros

This new contract may be suspended:

In the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;

2021-01 of June 22, 2021; In the event of the holding of a number of shares equal to the maximum decided by the general meeting of the Issuer, taking into account in particular the shares already held by the Issuer in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the Code of trade,

225-210 of the Code of trade, In the event that the share price is outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the general meeting of the Issuer,

In the event of expiry or suspension of the authorization to buy back shares by the General Meeting of the Issuer,

In addition, the contract may be terminated by Clariane at any time and without notice, or by BNP Paribas Exane with one month's notice.

The termination of the liquidity contract with Oddo BHF and Natixis has taken effect on June 30, 2023 after market close.

