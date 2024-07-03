Stock CLARI CLARIANE SE
Clariane SE

Equities

CLARI

FR0010386334

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:37:54 2024-07-03 am EDT 		After market 02:48:19 pm
1.833 EUR +2.63% Intraday chart for Clariane SE 1.835 +0.11%
08:24pm CLARIANE : Balance sheet strengthening completed Alphavalue
06:24pm CLARIANE : Allowing for the completion of the recap with preferential subscription rights Alphavalue
Latest news about Clariane SE

Clariane Raises EUR237 Million Via Rights Issue MT
Clariane: successful capital increase with preferential subscription rights CF
Clariane: successful capital increase with preferential subscription rights CF
The same old winners Our Logo
Clariane: sells its serviced residences business in France CF
Odalys SA acquired Les Essentielles - SARL from Clariane SE. CI
Clariane: Ker Holding exceeds 20% of share capital and voting rights CF
CLARIANE : Allowing for firm terms of the two capital increases: larger-than-expected dilution effect Alphavalue
Clariane: Flat Footed crosses the 10% threshold CF
CLARIANE : Allowing for firm terms of the two capital increases Alphavalue
Clariane: capital increase launched, share price falls CF
HLD Associés entered into an agreement to acquire additional 5.7% stake in Clariane SE from SGAM Malakoff Humanis. CI
Clariane SE Appoints Sylvia Metayer as Non-Executive Director CI
CLARIANE : Integrating the above-expectation mid-term guidance Alphavalue
Clariane: Leima Valeurs exceeds 5% of capital & voting rights CF
Clariane: Canadian investment board falls below 5% threshold CF
CLARIANE : Primed to escape the sectoral ESG mud (con’t) Alphavalue
Clariane: opening of a clinic in Salon-de-Provence CF
Transcript : Clariane SE - Analyst/Investor Day
CLARIANE : Primed to escape the sectoral ESG mud Alphavalue
Clariane: targets set for the 2023-26 period CF
CAC40: Wall Street hits record highs, along with gold and silver CF
CLARIANE : An outsized dilution effect now looks unlikely Alphavalue

Company Profile

Clariane SE is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (50%): at the end of 2023, operated 658 facilities broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 144 facilities in Spain and 12 facilities in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.1%): operated 234 facilities ; - Belgium (14.8%): operated 117 facilities . Furthermore, the group operates 52 facilities in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.1%): operated 110 facilities.
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-08-04 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Clariane SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1.786 EUR
Average target price
7.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+342.33%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Healthcare Facilities & Services

1st Jan change Capi.
CLARIANE SE Stock Clariane SE
-23.75% 273M
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. Stock HCA Healthcare, Inc.
+20.64% 83.73B
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Stock CVS Health Corporation
-28.19% 72.21B
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY Stock Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company
-0.35% 26.2B
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA Stock Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
+1.39% 17.18B
LABCORP HOLDINGS INC. Stock Labcorp Holdings Inc.
-10.31% 17.09B
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED Stock Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
+2.19% 15.18B
NATERA, INC. Stock Natera, Inc.
+78.22% 13.59B
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Stock Tenet Healthcare Corporation
+79.75% 13.11B
PURE HEALTH HOLDING Stock Pure Health Holding
-22.98% 12.92B
Other Healthcare Facilities & Services
