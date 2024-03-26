Clariane: Combined General Meeting adopts all resolutions

Clariane announces that the Combined General Meeting of shareholders, held on March 26, approved by a large majority all the resolutions submitted to shareholders for approval.



The adoption by Clariane shareholders of the resolutions relating to the planned 300 million euro capital increase is a further step towards its completion, scheduled for late June 2024 or September 2024.



The finalization of this new stage is part of the plan announced on November 14, 2023 to strengthen the Group's financial structure and reduce its debt and financial leverage.



Shareholders also approved the ratification of the co-option of Matthieu Lance as a director.





