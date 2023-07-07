Clariane SE (formerly Korian) is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (49.1%): at the end of 2022, operated 619 facilities (32,974 beds) broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 55 facilities (3,092 beds) in Spain and 11 facilities (727 beds) in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.9%): operated 239 facilities (27,392 beds); - Belgium (14.7%): operated 117 facilities (12,991 beds). Furthermore, the group operates 49 facilities (1,458 beds) in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.3%): operated 110 facilities (9,360 beds).