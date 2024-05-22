Clariane SE is the European No. 1 private operator of full-care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by geographic zone as follows: - France (50%): at the end of 2023, operated 658 facilities broken into assisted-living facilities (medical assisted living facilities for the elderly, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and rest homes) and medical facilities (follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics and psychiatric clinics). In addition, the group operates 144 facilities in Spain and 12 facilities in the United Kingdom; - Germany (23.1%): operated 234 facilities ; - Belgium (14.8%): operated 117 facilities . Furthermore, the group operates 52 facilities in the Netherlands; - Italy (12.1%): operated 110 facilities.